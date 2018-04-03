2018 Commonwealth Games: Angry Saina Nehwal Tweets After Father's Name Is Cut From Officials' List

Sania Nehwal vented her anger in a series of tweets, claiming that her father Harvir's name was removed from the Indian team's officials list for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which meant that he would not be allowed entry to the Games village or see any of her matches. The Sports Ministry had earlier cleared the names of Saina's father and PV Sindhu's mother to travel with the Indian contingent at no cost to the government. However, the Indian badminton star tweeted that after the reaching the Games village, she found out that her father's name was cut off from the list.