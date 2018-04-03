2018 Commonwealth Games: Angry Saina Nehwal Tweets After Father's Name Is Cut From Officials' List
Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh and PV Sindhu's mother Vijaya Pusarla were among the 15 officials/non-athletes who were cleared to travel with the Indian contingent for 2018 CWG at no cost to the government.
Sania Nehwal vented her anger in a series of tweets, claiming that her father Harvir's name was removed from the Indian team's officials list for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which meant that he would not be allowed entry to the Games village or see any of her matches. The Sports Ministry had earlier cleared the names of Saina's father and PV Sindhu's mother to travel with the Indian contingent at no cost to the government. However, the Indian badminton star tweeted that after the reaching the Games village, she found out that her father's name was cut off from the list.
Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... his name was cut from team official category .. and he can't even stay with me .— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
He can't c my matches and he can't enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn't understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can't enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
Sindhu's mother Vijaya Pusarla and Saina's father Harvir Singh were among the 15 officials/non-athletes who were cleared at no cost to the government.
According to the revised list provided by the Indian Olympic Association website, India have sent a 326-member contingent, including 218 (including eight para-athletes) athletes, for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia starting on April 4.
In the last three editions, the Indian contingent has amassed a total of 215 medals -- 50 in 2006, 101 in 2010 and 64 in 2014 -- and thus it comes as no surprise that with a larger pool of athletes, fans are expecting a string of podium finishes.