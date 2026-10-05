For the Indian chess star, who overcame sickness to win the FIDE World Cup, it was a dream come true. The player persisted in competing despite having a temperature and feeling exhausted during the competition. The victory was another key milestone in an already amazing chess journey. He started his journey at a very young age of 3, he also credited his family, coach and sponsers for their unwavering support and said that his ultimate goal is to become the world champion.

Speaking about the victory, the player said, "It is a dream come true for me. I am thankful to my family, my coach and my sponsors for their support."

The player also said that he was not completely fit during the tournament. "I was not feeling well. I had fever and was not high on energy. But I was determined to play. I took some medicines and just went ahead and played. I am happy that I could win." he said.

"I love the challenge. I love the fact that you have to be on your toes all the time. There is no room for error. You have to be very focused and concentrated. I love the thrill of winning." the player added.

The player also credited his school for its support and explained how balancing chess with education was a challenge, "My school has been very supportive. They have been very cooperative and have allowed me to take leave for tournaments. I try to catch up on my studies whenever I can." he said.

Talking about the future, the player said "I want to become a world champion. I want to be the best in the world. I want to win more tournaments and make my country proud."

He also reflected on the two memorable Chess Olympaid medals, an individual bronze and a team gold and which one was more special, to which he said "Both are special. The bronze medal is special because it is my first-ever individual medal at the Olympiad. The gold medal is a team medal, so that is very special. It is a very big achievement for us and it is also the first-ever gold medal for India at the Chess Olympiad so it is a very big thing."

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