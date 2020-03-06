 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Chess

Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy To Lead India In Chess Olympiad

Updated: 06 March 2020 18:55 IST

Viswanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy will lead India's men's and women's teams respectively in the Chess Olympiad to be held in Moscow.

Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy To Lead India In Chess Olympiad
Viswanathan Anand is a five-time world champion. © AFP

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead the Indian team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Moscow in August with the legendary Vladimir Kramnik set to train the men's squad. World number two Koneru Humpy will be the spearhead among Indian women in the biennial event that is likely to see participation of around 180 countries, a press release from All India Chess Federation (AICF) said. The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held from August 5 to 18.

Apart from the 50-year old Anand, Grandmasters P Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi look to be certainties in the men's team.

However, it could be a close race for the remaining spots in the five-member men's team. B Adhiban is expected to take one of the places on current form while the likes of K Sasikiran, S P Sethuraman, Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Aravindh Chithambaram would also be in contention for other spots in the team.

Humpy and Dronavalli Harika will form part of the women's team on the basis of their rankings, while Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni and R Vaishali are front-runners for the remaining three slots on current form.

However, a final decision on the team will be based on how the players perform in the coming months, the AICF release said.

As per rules, the final decision on the composition of the team can be taken only on May 1.

The AICF also said it has plans to have former world champion Kramnik as the trainer for the men's team for at least two camps.

A decision on the coach for the women's team would be taken soon, the release said.

AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said the Olympiad was a good chance for India to shine and show "we are the new power in chess."

"I think this could be our chance to show the world that we are indeed the new power in chess, we have a string of young grandmasters waiting to be world class players in the years to come and at the top we have some of the finest players today," he said.

He thanked Microsense India for agreeing to support the training programme with Kramnik.

Anand had participated in the last Olympiad at Batumi, Georgia in 2018. After remaining in medal contention for a long period in the 11-round Swiss event, the men's team finished seventh while the women had taken eighth spot.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Viswanathan Anand Chess
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Viswanathan Anand will lead India's men's team in the Chess Olympiad
  • Koneru Humpy will lead the women's team for the competition in Moscow
  • Vladimir Kramnik is set to train the men's team ahead of the Olympiad
Related Articles
Viswanathan Anand Shares Day-Night Test Experience With Magnus Carlsen
Viswanathan Anand Shares Day-Night Test Experience With Magnus Carlsen
Viswanathan Anand Draws With 20-Year-Old Jorden Van Foreest In Tata Steel Masters
Viswanathan Anand Draws With 20-Year-Old Jorden Van Foreest In Tata Steel Masters
Viswanathan Anand Plays Another Draw As Magnus Carlsen Breaks World Record
Viswanathan Anand Plays Another Draw As Magnus Carlsen Breaks World Record
"Stood There, Looked Stupid": Magnus Carlsen Shares Experience Of Ringing Ceremonial Bell In Day-Night Test
"Stood There, Looked Stupid": Magnus Carlsen Shares Experience Of Ringing Ceremonial Bell In Day-Night Test
Viswanathan Anand Falls Further Behind As Magnus Carlsen Extends Lead
Viswanathan Anand Falls Further Behind As Magnus Carlsen Extends Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.