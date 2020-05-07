Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Chess

Indian Embassy In Touch With Viswanathan Anand, Wife Hoping He "Returns Soon"

Updated: 07 May 2020 21:56 IST

Viswanathan Anand's wife is relieved that the Indian embassy is in constant touch with him and he is doing fine.

Indian Embassy In Touch With Viswanathan Anand, Wife Hoping He "Returns Soon"
Viswanathan Anand had gone to Germany to take part in the Bundesliga Chess tournament. © Twitter

Wife Aruna and son Akhil are eagerly awaiting a stranded Viswanathan Anand's return from Germany but at the same time they understand that the government might first bring back people with "greater needs". The Chennai ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess and before he could return, the travel restrictions came calling in wake of the pandemic. The chess legend's wife is however relieved that the Indian embassy is in constant touch with him and he is doing fine.

He is presently staying near Frankfurt and has been doing among other things online commentary for the Candidates tournament which was called off mid-way due to the pandemic.

"We are hoping he returns soon. He is doing fine. It is an organised operation. The (Indian) embassy is in touch. There has to be flights first and there are many people with greater needs that need to be brought back first," Aruna Anand told PTI on Thursday.

Though son Akhil stays in touch with Anand via video calls, she says there is nothing like having him around.

"Not having his dad around for the time being can't be compensated... He is doing a lot of stuff but we have to be aware that the child is also going through a lot," she added.

India has begun rescue operations for the past few weeks for citizens stranded in different parts of the world and with another rescue mission planned in a phased manner from today, the former world champion, who is currently playing in the Online Nations Cup would expect to get back to his homeland.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chess Viswanathan Anand
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Viswanathan Anand's wife and son are eagerly waiting for his return
  • Anand had gone to Germany to take part in the Bundesliga Chess tournament
  • Anand is currently playing in the Online Nations Cup organised by FIDE
Related Articles
Viswanathan Anand To Lead India At Online Nations Cup Chess Tournament
Viswanathan Anand To Lead India At Online Nations Cup Chess Tournament
Online Chess Event Featuring Viswanathan Anand, Yuzvendra Chahal Raises Rs 8.8 Lakh For COVID-19 Relief Funds
Online Chess Event Featuring Viswanathan Anand, Yuzvendra Chahal Raises Rs 8.8 Lakh For COVID-19 Relief Funds
Chess Has Adapted Well To COVID-19 Lockdown With Online Events: Viswanathan Anand
Chess Has Adapted Well To COVID-19 Lockdown With Online Events: Viswanathan Anand
PM Narendra Modi Praises Chess Players For Innovative Fund-Raiser Drive
PM Narendra Modi Praises Chess Players For Innovative Fund-Raiser Drive
Viswanathan Anand Waiting For Suitable Time To "Fly Back" Home From Germany, Says Wife
Viswanathan Anand Waiting For Suitable Time To "Fly Back" Home From Germany, Says Wife
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.