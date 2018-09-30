 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Day Of Draws For Indian Teams Against Russia, USA

Updated: 30 September 2018 22:14 IST

Former World Champion Viswanathan Anand signed peace treaty after 43 moves with Ian Nepomniachtchi on the top board.

Chess Olympiad: Day Of Draws For Indian Teams Against Russia, USA
Viswanathan Anand played a draw with Ian Nepomniachtchi. © AFP

Fifth seeded Indian team on Sunday drew their crucial sixth round match against the second seeded Russia in the 43rd World Chess Olympiad at Georgia. Former World Champion Viswanathan Anand signed peace treaty after 43 moves with Ian Nepomniachtchi on the top board. Similarly P.Harikrishna, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi and B.Adhiban split points with Vladimir Kramik, Nikita Vitiugov and Dmitry Jakovenko respectively. In the women's section, the fifth seeded Indian team drew with 10th seeded USA winning two and losing two games. 

For the Indian women it was a day of mixed luck with two early wins and two losses.

Playing in the top board, the Indian women tasted their first victory on the top board with Koneru Humpy disposing of Anna Zatonskih in 35 moves.

Curiously Humpy had two queens (she had queened a pawn) on the seventh rank apart from having a rook, a knight and three pawns to her opponents' queen, two rooks and three pawns.

Playing on the second board, Harika Dronavalli found herself in difficulties against the much lower rated Irina Krush and conceded the game after the American made her 57th move.

On the third board Tania Sachdev continued her winning form defeating Tatev Abrahamyan in 31 moves.

The fourth board saw India's Eesha Karavade losing out to Jennifer Yu. 

Comments
Topics : Other Sports Chess Viswanathan Anand
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • For the Indian women it was a day of mixed luck
  • Koneru Humpy defeated Anna Zatonskih in 35 moves
  • Tania Sachdev continued her winning form defeating Tatev Abrahamyan
Related Articles
Chess Olympiad: India To Cross Swords With Top Seed US
Chess Olympiad: India To Cross Swords With Top Seed US
Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Defeat Canada, Women Draw Against Serbia
Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Defeat Canada, Women Draw Against Serbia
Chess Olympiad: Viswanathan Anand Beats Markus Ragger As Indian Men Crush Austria
Chess Olympiad: Viswanathan Anand Beats Markus Ragger As Indian Men Crush Austria
Viswanathan Anand Wins Bronze At World Blitz Chess Championship
Viswanathan Anand Wins Bronze At World Blitz Chess Championship
Garry Kasparov Congratulates Viswanathan Anand On Winning World Rapid Chess Title
Garry Kasparov Congratulates Viswanathan Anand On Winning World Rapid Chess Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.