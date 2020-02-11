Cairns Cup: India's Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika Held To Draws

World rapid champion Koneru Humpy and fellow Indian Dronavalli Harika settled for contrasting draws in the fourth round of the Cairns Cup chess tournament. Humpy was held to a 37-move draw by Kateryna Lagno of Russia in a Grunfeld Defence game while Harika could not force a win against American Irina Krish in a Paulsen Sicilian game on Monday. Humpy and Lagno shared the point in a quiet game while Harika and Krush battled it out for 44 moves before signing the peace treaty.

World champion Ju Wenjun posted her first win in the 10-player tournament, getting the better of Valentina Gunina in 59 moves.

Former world champion Mariya Muzychuk held leader Nana Dzagnidze in a Richter-Rauzer encounter, leaving the latter still at the top of the standings.

Young American Carissa Yip's misery continued as she lost to former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk.

While Dzagnidze leads with three points from four rounds, four players -- Wenjun, Lagno, Muzychuk and Harika -- are close behind with 2.5.

Humpy is seventh with two points and will face a tough task against Dzagnidze in the next round. Harika meets Gunina in round five.

Round 4 results: Mariya Muzychuk (2.5) drew with Nana Dzagnidze (3), Koneru Humpy (2) drew Katernya Lagno (2.5), Ju Wenjun (2) beat Valentina Gunina (1), D Harika (2.5) drew with Irina Krush (1.5), Alexandra Kosteniuk (2) beat Carissa Yip (0).