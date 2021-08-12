The World Boxing Council (WBC) has announced the formation of its India committee in collaboration with the Indian Boxing Council. The committee aims to offer a "pathway for domestic championship success for aspiring professional boxers throughout the region and afford Indian fighters more significant global opportunities, using the WBC India as a platform for development, progression, and inclusion". In addition, the WBC will put emphasis on boxer safety and implement a ranking system for both male and female boxers. "I am immensely proud to bear witness to new horizons for boxing in India. The WBC recognizes the rich heritage of this proud sporting nation, where we have already witnessed several Indian boxers crowned with WBC and WBC affiliated championships over the past number of years," said WCB president Mauricio in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Indian Boxing Council (IBC) president Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja said, "Indian boxers have worked hard and started to make waves on the professional boxing circuit in recent years. The WBC India Championships will prove to be a decisive step in the right direction."

"I look forward to working with WBC India Co-chairpersons Mr. Kevin Noone, Ms. Oksana Semenishina, and the entire WBC India committee to grow the sport in the country."

The inaugural WBC India championship contest is scheduled to take place on the upcoming LZ Boxing promotion.

LZ president Parm Goroya said, "Being the first-ever WBC India Championship promoter on Indian soil is a privilege and a vindication of not giving up on India and my vision."

"I send my deep appreciation to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, the IBC, the Indian boxers, and their teams as we look to expand the Indian boxing market."