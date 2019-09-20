World Boxing Championships 2019 Highlights: Amit Panghal Enters Maiden Final, Bronze For Manish Kaushik
Boxing: Amit Panghal stormed into the final of men's 52kg of the World Boxing Championships.
World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal stormed into the finals, Manish Kaushik takes home bronze. © PTI
Amit Panghal stormed into the final of men's 52kg World Boxing Championships by beating Saken Bibossinov by split decision 3:2 on Friday. In the other bout, Manish Kauhsik lost to Andy Cruz of Cuba by unanimous decision 0:5 as he finished the tournament with a bronze medal. Amit Panghal will now face Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final as the Indian boxer looks to create history by becoming the first male boxer to win a gold in the prestigious tournament. Shakhobidin Zoirov defeated Billal Bennama of France to seal a place in the final of the tournament.
Highlights Between Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik semi-final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia.
Panghal and Kaushik are looking to create history!Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik will aim to create history by booking their maiden final berths at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg.
