World Boxing Championships 2019 Highlights: Amit Panghal Enters Maiden Final, Bronze For Manish Kaushik

Updated:20 September 2019 16:33 IST
Boxing: Amit Panghal stormed into the final of men's 52kg of the World Boxing Championships.

Amit Panghal stormed into the final of men's 52kg World Boxing Championships by beating Saken Bibossinov by split decision 3:2 on Friday. In the other bout, Manish Kauhsik lost to Andy Cruz of Cuba by unanimous decision 0:5 as he finished the tournament with a bronze medal. Amit Panghal will now face Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final as the Indian boxer looks to create history by becoming the first male boxer to win a gold in  the prestigious tournament. Shakhobidin Zoirov defeated Billal Bennama of France to seal a place in the final of the tournament.

Highlights Between Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik semi-final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia.

  • 16:33 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    That's it from us!

    Thank you for tuning-in for the semi-finals. We will back with the final match as India's Amit Panghal looks to take home Gold.
  • 16:19 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Mansih Kaushik lost his bout!

    Manish Kaushik takes home the bronze medal after losing to Andy Cruz by unanimous decision 0:5.
  • 16:14 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    End of round 2!

    The second round has ended and Manish Kaushik looks like he is falling behind in the bout. He needs to produce a magical performance in the final round.
  • 16:10 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    End of round 1!

    Manish Kaushik starts his bout cautiously while Andy Cruz opted for the attacking option in the first round.

  • 16:08 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Amit Panghal will face Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final!

    Amit Panghal will be up against Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the men's 52kg final of the World Boxing Championships.
  • 16:06 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Manish Kaushik walks out for his semi-final bout!

    Manish Kaushik walks out for his semi-final bout after Amit Panghal defeated his opponent by 3:2.
  • 16:03 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Amit Panghal is through to the final!

    Amit Panghal books a place in the final of the men's 52kg World Boxing Championships. He wins the bout via a split decision. 
  • 15:58 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Round 2 is done!

    End of round two and it looks like Amit Panghal has won this round. The Kazakhstan boxer failed to land his punches on target. Final round begins. 
  • 15:54 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    First round is done!

    Amit Panghal started cautiously initially but he managed to land punches on target. 
  • 15:52 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Saken Bibossinov starts aggressively!

    Saken Bibossinov has started the semi-final bout with a flurry of punches on Amit Panghal early in the first round.
  • 15:50 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Amit Panghal walks out for semi-final bout!

    Amit Panghal's bout is about to begin. Indian boxer is up against Saken Bibossinov in the second men's semi-final in 52kg category.
  • 15:48 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Shakhobidin Zoirov wins the first semi-final!

    Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov is through to the final of World Boxing Championships.
  • 15:35 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    First bout is underway!

    Billal Bennama and Shakhobidin Zoirov will start the first semi-final in World Boxing Championships. Amit Panghal's bout will begin after the bout between Bennama and Zoirov.

  • 14:55 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Panghal and Kaushik are looking to create history!

    Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik will aim to create history by booking their maiden final berths at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg.
  • 14:50 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semi-final bout in World Boxing Championships. India's Amit Panghal will be in action first up as he looks to seal his place in the final. 
