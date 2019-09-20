Amit Panghal stormed into the final of men's 52kg World Boxing Championships by beating Saken Bibossinov by split decision 3:2 on Friday. In the other bout, Manish Kauhsik lost to Andy Cruz of Cuba by unanimous decision 0:5 as he finished the tournament with a bronze medal. Amit Panghal will now face Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final as the Indian boxer looks to create history by becoming the first male boxer to win a gold in the prestigious tournament. Shakhobidin Zoirov defeated Billal Bennama of France to seal a place in the final of the tournament.

Highlights Between Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik semi-final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia.