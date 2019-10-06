 
Women's World Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi Knocked Out After Losing To Natalia Shadrina In 60kg Category

Updated: 06 October 2019 16:31 IST

Sarita Devi crashed out of theAIBA Women's World Boxing Championshipsafter losing 0-5 to Russia's Natalia Shadrina in 60kg category.

Women
Sarita Devi was knocked out of the tournament on Sunday. © AFP

Sarita Devi crashed out of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after losing to Russia's Natalia Shadrina in the 60kg category preliminaries on Sunday. It was a unanimous 0-5 verdict that ended former World champion and five-time Asian gold medalist Sarita Devi's campaign in Ulan-Ude, Russia. The fourth-seeded Indian, who got a first-round bye, frittered away a strong start to bow out with a 0-5 loss. Sarita, a gold-medallist in the 2006 New Delhi edition of the showpiece, was chasing her maiden world medal in over a decade. Later, Indian boxer Nandini will face Germany's Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger in women's 81kg preliminaries. 

The Manipuri, who is also a multiple-time Asian champion, was in control in the opening three minutes, logging more punches against a seemingly withdrawn opponent.

However, Shadrina fought back in the next two rounds and surprised Sarita to get the judges' nod.

Sarita is also in the running to become a member of the International Boxing Association's first ever athletes commission, which will be formalised at the ongoing event.

Saweety Boora (75kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) are the two Indians to have advanced to the pre-quarters so far after winning their opening bouts.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sarita Devi Boxing
