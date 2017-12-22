When And Where To Watch Vijender Singh vs Ernest Amuzu Bout, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will be gunning for a 10th straight win when he takes on African Champion Ernest Amuzu of Ghana in a double title defence in Jaipur on December 23. Vijender, who is the WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion, has said he will be aiming to knock his opponent in the early rounds. The 32-year-old Indian currently holds a 9 -0 record with seven knockout wins out of which six wins were recorded abroad and three in India. This will be his fourth bout in India and Vijender will be fired up to put on another great show for the home crowd. Vijender was last seen in action in August when he defeated China's No.1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali to claim the WBO Oriental title. With an aim to make it 10-0 in pro boxing, the Indian sensation is training hard and warned his rival to not take him lightly.

On the other hand, Amuzu of Ghana enjoys a record of 23 wins (21 knockouts) and two losses from 25 fights. Amuzu had said that he will take great delight in handing Vijender his first loss and leave him beaten and broken in front of his home crowd. "I am training very hard daily for 8-10 hours for this fight. I've had good notice of the fight so I'll be prepared for Vijender and whatever he brings into the ring for the fight. I have just heard his name and have never seen him fight," Amuzu had said.

When will the Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout be held?

The Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout will be held on December 23.

Where will the Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout be played?

The Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Rajasthan.

How do I watch the Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout live?

The Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten HD 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout start?

The live broadcast of the Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu bout will start at 7:00 PM IST.