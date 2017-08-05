Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali Fight, Live Boxing Match: Vijender Aims To Keep Unbeaten Record Intact

Vijender Singh is unbeaten in his professional career so far. The 31-year-old aims to keep the record intact when he takes on China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in Mumbai on Saturday in his ninth pro bout. Also on the line for the Beijing bronze medallist would be his WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title. Maimaitiali is also undefeated so far and up for grabs would be his WBO Oriental super middleweight title. "This is India versus China, I don't need anything and I am excited, I know the whole of India is with me," Vijender said at the weigh-in on Friday.

Catch all the live action of the boxing match between Vijender Singh and Zulipikar Maimaitiali straight from Mumbai

20:14 IST: Goyat landed a couple of punches in the fourth round. It was a good round for the Indian but Allan Tanada of Philippines still has the upper hand in the fight.

20:10 IST: Tanada was far more aggressive in the third round. Goyat still hanging in there.

20:05 IST: There is nothing to chose between both the boxers at the moment. End of the second round.

20:00 IST: Goyat looks to be a bit defensive in his approach but so far it is working for the Indian. End of the first round. This is the first title fight of the night and it will be of 12 rounds.

19:50 IST: The next bout is about to get underway. India's Neeraj Goyat will be up against Phillippines' Allan Tanada. Goyat will be defending his WBC Asia Pacific welterweight title.

19:30 IST: Akhil Kumar who also made his pro debut tonight got off to a winning start by defeating Australia's Ty Gilchrist in Junior Welterweight category via TKO.

19:25 IST: The fight between Jitender Kumar and Thanet Likhitkamporn of Thailand in Lightweight category was next in line. Likhitkamporn failed to come up with the goods as Jitender Kumar who made his professional debut tonight won via TKO.

19:20 IST: The fourth fight of the night saw India's 21-year-old Pardeep Kharera up against Wanphichit Siriphana of Thailand. Siriphana of Thailand was forced to leave the ring with an injury that helped the 21-year-old win the contest in Technical Knock-Out (TKO).

19:15 IST: Next up in line was the third fight of the night between India's Dharmender Grewal and Isaac Slade of Australia in the Cruiserweight category. Grewal was in his elements as he won the fight in the Cruiserweight category.

19:10 IST: The second fight of the night saw both the Indian boxers Kuldeep Dhanda and Sachin Bhot take on each other. After a close fight, Dhanda got the better of Bhot.

19:05 IST: The first bout of the night was between Larry Abbara of Philippines and India's Asad Asif. India went off to a great start as Asif won the first bout of the night.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Battleground Asia event held in Mumbai.

Having fought in Indian colours for many years, Vijender has had a memorable professional career as well.In his previous eight bouts, Vijender defeated Sonny Whiting, Dean Gillen, Samet Hyuseinov, Alexander Horvath, Matiouze Royer, Andrzej Soldra, Kerry Hope and Francis Cheka.But according to the Beijing Olympic medallist, his ninth professional bout against China's Zulpikar is going to be the easiest of all.The official weigh-in and the face-off for the bout happened on Friday.

Apart from Vijender's bout, the Olympian duo of Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar will also be making their professional debuts on Saturday.