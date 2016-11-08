Vijender Singh to Defend WBO Asia Pacific Title on December 17

New Delhi:

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will defend his WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title on December 17 in New Delhi but the opponent for the clash will be decided later.

"Vijender will be seen defending his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion title on 17th December 2016, at the Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi," Vijender's India promoters Infinity Optimal Solutions said in a release.

The fight night will also see top Indian boxers make their pro-boxing debut. The names of these boxers and their international opponents would be revealed soon.

Till date, Vijender has a record of 7 out of 7 wins with 6 knockouts in 27 rounds. The Haryana-dasher had won the title in front of delirious home fans in the capital.

Commenting on his next fight, Vijender said, "I have been in Manchester, UK for the last two months, training hard for my next fight. My trainer has been giving me high intensity training sessions, which has made my punches more powerful than before.

"I am ready to fight anybody as suggested by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO). I am confident that I will be able to defend my title with as much pride as I won it. I am looking forward to 17th December 2016, and hope to repeat history," he added.

Neerav Tomar, Promoter, IOS Boxing Promotions, added, "After the fantastic response from the last fight, we are going to be back with more power and more action this winter. We are hoping for a bigger and better event. I am confident that Vijender will put up an excellent show and will defend his title."

Vijender's UK-based promoters Queensberry Promotions' Francis Warren said the India boxer's career has been peaking perfectly.

"Vijender's career so far has been punch perfect, and I couldn't have asked for any more commitment and professionalism from him. Now, we move onto the next phase, solidifying his status as a world top ten fighter, and progressing through the rankings.

"We have eyes on all the top boxers from around the world, including the winners of the Dunn-Cameron fight, Abraham-Krasniqi and Groves-Gutenech. Vijender must stay focused on the next date though, as he is on the cusp of some big fights in 2017. The WBO have supported the journey so far, and I firmly believe that Vijender will challenge for a world title within the next 18 months," he added.