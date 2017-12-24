Vijender Singh Opens Up About Fighting British Star Amir Khan

Vijender Singh disposed off West African Boxing Union Middleweight champion Ernest Amuzu withoust much fuss on Saturday night and the Indian boxing star has now set his sights on the Commonwealth and World Championship title. However, another fight on Vijender's radar is that against British boxer Amir Khan. Despite being in different weight catrgories, 32-year-old Vijender feels that there is no reason why the fight against the British-Pakistani boxer can't be arranged. Vijender's promoter too said that his team were working on making this mega fight a reality.

"He has boasted that he has two world titles, now I too have two world titles, so we should have a fight. Despite having different weight categories the bout can be arranged. We have seen such bouts having boxers of different weight categories," said Vijender.

Neerav Tomar of IOS took the example of the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and said that the fight can be arranged.

"We have seen such fights before -- like between Mayweather and Pacquiao -- then why a fight between Vijender and Amir cannot be arranged. In fact, we are working on it, and hopefully it will take place.

"Amir is 72 (kg) and presently Vijender is 76.2 and if he has to come down it can be tough for him. His trainer's advice would be the deciding factor," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, Vijender was in top form and completely outclassed Amuzu with an unanimous verdict to retain his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles.

After winning his 10th consecutive bout to keep his unbeaten record intact, Vijender is eyeing bigger things.

The Commonwealth Super Middleweight title is currently held by Great Britain's Luke Blackledge, a very talented 27-year-old boxer with 23 wins, including eight knockouts, from 30 fights.

"Happy to end this year on a winning note. Now I will look forward to play at least two titles next year -- Commonwealth and World title. I would like to thank the people of Jaipur for making this show a big success and thanks to all my fans across India for their support," Vijender said after his bout at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

He added, "I am really happy on winning this fight. I know he was a tough fighter and that is why the fight continued till 10 rounds, but yes, I was sticking to the strategy planned by my coaches, and that helped me in winning this fight."

Vijender, however, refuted the claim that the African boxer was not a worthy opponent considering his lower ranking.

"I know he is quite low in ranking as compared to me. But one blow can decide the fight. He posed a challenge in the first two rounds and when I started dominating all of a sudden I sustained a deep cut on my forehead and for a moment it appeared that all was finished.

"I was shaken but fortunately there came a break, giving me the time to recoup again."