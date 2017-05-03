 
Shiva Thapa, Sumit Sangwan Book World Championship Berths

Updated: 03 May 2017 17:15 IST

Shiva Thapa will face top seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh in his semi-final clash on Friday.

Fourth seeded Thapa (60kg) cruised past Chinese Taipei's Chu-En Lai in his quarter-final bout. © AFP

Shiva Thapa along with Sumit Sangwan and Amit Phangal on Wednesday booked their berths for the World Championships and assured themselves of medals by advancing into the semi-finals of the Asian Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Fourth seeded Thapa (60kg) cruised past Chinese Taipei's Chu-En Lai in his quarter-final bout. A 2013 gold-winner here, Thapa advanced to the semi-final with his counter-attacking approach that allowed him to secure a victory. Thapa will next face top seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh in his semi-final clash on Friday.

Sumit Sangwan (91kg) stunned 3rd seeded Chinese Fengkai Yu 4-1 and will meet second seeded Jakhon Qurbonov of Tajikistan on Friday.

Phangal (49kg), who beat South-East Asian Games gold-medallist and fourth seeded Cornelis Kwangu Langu of Indonesia 4-1 to advance to the semis, will go head-to-head with Uzbekistan's Olympic gold-medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov.

Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg), couldn't proceed to the next round as he lost second-seeded Chinese Jiawei Zhang 2-3.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Boxing
Highlights
  • Shiva Thapa cruised past Chinese Taipei's Chu-En Lai
  • Sumit Sangwan (91kg) stunned third seeded Chinese Fengkai Yu
  • Amit Phangal beat fourth seeded Cornelis Kwangu Langu
