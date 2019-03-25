Sam Maxwell was dropped once in each of the first two rounds of his WBO European super lightweight title fight against Sabri Sediri. French boxer Sediri dominated the super lightweight clash from the beginning, even finding the time to dance around the ring and taunt his British opponent Sam Maxwell late in the fight. However, Sediri's cockiness cost him dear. Down on the scorecards in the final round and with just seconds left on the clock, Sam Maxwell landed a devastating right hand to send his opponent tumbling to the ground.

The 30-year-old, who suffered multiple knock-downs throughout the fight, never gave up and got just rewards against a showboating opponent with a two-punch combo.

Here is the video that the entire boxing community is raving about:

Sometimes boxing is magical, Sam Maxwell down on the scorecards and his opponent showboating pulls this out of the bag! Madness... pic.twitter.com/AMKp7hzXmC — Jordan James Foster (@JordanJFoster) March 23, 2019

Boxing fans took to Twitter to praise Sam Maxwell's stunning knockout, his never-say-die attitude and roasted Sabri Sediri for showboating.

One fan wrote: "Two knockdowns in the first two rounds and then rocking your opponent in the final round does not mean you can just showboat, thinking you've won the fight easy".

Sam Maxwell #boxing pic.twitter.com/QRgvi5hzcr — RB Boxing (@MainBoxingNews) March 23, 2019

Sam Maxwell Shocks the crowd as he KO Sabri Sediri in the closing seconds of the final round to capture the WBO European 140-pound title. Maxwell was getting dominated the entire fight and suffered multiple knock-downs. Out of nowhere, he ends the fight with 1 Punch - Wow pic.twitter.com/jahdgKVs5m — Jimmy AyashMan (@AyashManBoxing) March 23, 2019

One fan was ecstatic with how things turned out, saying Sabri Sediri got what he deserved.

Sam Maxwell just turned Sabri Sediri into one of those "cocky fighter gets what he deserves" memes. Beautiful knockout. — Jon Ham (@JonHamNE) March 23, 2019

Sam Maxwell was crowned WBO European super lightweight champion after the astonishing KO victory.