National Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi Advances To Quarters

Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Women's Boxing Championships. Sarita, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships last year, defeated Tamil Nadu's Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. Sarita is competing for All India Police at the event. Also entering the quarters was President's Cup bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) of Assam. Borgohain got the better of Maharashtra's Almas Shaikh in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.