 
don't
miss
All Sports
Boxing

National Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi Advances To Quarters

Updated: 09 January 2018 19:45 IST

Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Women's Boxing Championships.

National Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi Advances To Quarters
Sarita defeated TN's Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. © Facebook

Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Women's Boxing Championships. Sarita, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships last year, defeated Tamil Nadu's Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. Sarita is competing for All India Police at the event. Also entering the quarters was President's Cup bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) of Assam. Borgohain got the better of Maharashtra's Almas Shaikh in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Railways Sports Promotion Board's boxers had a good day with Asian Championships quarterfinalist Shiksha (54kg) and former national champion Pavitra (60kg) entering the quarters. While Pavitra out-punched Bihar's Shivani Bharti, Shiksha defeated Rajasthan's Jyoti 5-0.

Results from Morning Session:

Light Fly (45 - 48 KG) : Monika (Har) bt Pallavi (HP) RSC Round 1; Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) bt Puja Ranpal 5:0; Archana Thapa (Utk) bt Fancy Devi (AIP) 4:1; K Bina Devi (Man) bt Kalaiwani S (TN) 5:0; Aarohi Birajdar (Mah) bt Muni Lya (Aru) 3:2; Varsha Choudhery (UP) bt G. Jyothi (AP) 3:2; Khushboo Tokas (Del) bt Rituz (Chd) 4:1; Rajesh Narwal (RSPB) bt Deepika Verma (MP) 5:0;

Bantam (51- 54 KG) : Shiksha (RSPB) bt Jyoti (Raj) 5:0; Shavinder Kaur Sidhu (Pun) bt Soibam Rabika Devi (Aru) 5:0; Manisha (Har) bt Sonia (UP) 5:0; Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Sunita Shahoo (Ori) RSC Round 1; Richa Sharma (WB) bt Nissy Laissy Thampy (Ker) 3:1; Kros Hmangaihsangi (Miz) bt Tejaswani Jivrag (Mah) 4:1; Meena Kumari (AIP) bt Geeta Thapa (DNH) RSC Round 2; Purnima Rajput (MP) bt Sabita Limboo (Skm) 5:0;

Light (57- 60 KG) : L Sarita Devi (AIP) bt Muthulakshmi (TN) RSC Round 1; Pariyanka Choudhery (Utk) bt Manju (Chd) 5:0; Bhagyashree Purohit (Mah) bt Pooja (Del) 5:0; Chaoba Devi (Man) bt Mamta Panda (Ori) 5:0; Pavitra (RSPB) bt Shivani Bharti (Bih) RSC Round 1; Aquillia Dupak (Aru) bt Sanjana Jain (MP) 5:0; Priyanka Thakur (Pun) bt Lalrinnungi (Miz) 5:0; Monika (Har) bt Aradhana Patel (UP) 5:0;

Welter (64 - 69 KG) : Memthoi Devi (AIP) bt Aruna Geetha P (AP) RSC Round 1; Nupur (Har) bt Neema (Chd) 5:0; Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Almas Shaikh (Mah) RSC Round 1; Priyanka Tewatia (D&D) bt AK. Shri Divya (AP) RSC Round 2; Suman Kumari (Raj) bt Manisha Bhati (UP) RSC Round 1; Heena Tokas (Del) bt Poonam (Bih) 5:0; Gagandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Th. Aruna Devi (Man) 5:0; Pooja (RSPB) bt Joshmy Jose (Ker) RSC;

Light Heavy (75 - 81 KG) : Kalawanti (Har) bt Raksha Maurya (Del) RSC Round 1; Neha Jadhav (MP) bt Imroj Khan (UP) 5:0; Rekha (HP) bt Manimegalai. P (TN) RSC Round 1; Nirmala Rawat (AIP) bt Kalpana (Utk) 5:0; Salam Ibemcha Devi (Aru) bt Aarti Bhosle (Mah) 3:2; Parvaz Kaur (Pun) bt G. Geya Rupini (AP) 5:0; Riya Upadhyay (Guj) bt Shweta (Raj) 5:0; Bhagyabati Kachari (RSPB) bt Laxmi Padiya (Jha) 5:0.

 

Topics : Laishram Sarita Devi Boxing
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi advanced to the quarters
  • Sarita defeated Tamil Nadu's Muthulakshmi
  • Sarita is competing for All India Police at the event
Related Articles
Asian Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi, Sonia Lather Through To Semis
Asian Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi, Sonia Lather Through To Semis
Sarita Devi Wins On Pro Boxing Debut, Silences Zsofia Bedo
Sarita Devi Wins On Pro Boxing Debut, Silences Zsofia Bedo
Sarita Devi Vows to Silence Zsofia Bedo in Pro Debut
Sarita Devi Vows to Silence Zsofia Bedo in Pro Debut
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.