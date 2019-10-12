Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi-Final Highlights: Mary Kom Loses In Semis, Takes Home Bronze
Updated:12 October 2019 11:06 IST
Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, Boxing Highlights: Mary Kom bowed out to Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu in the World Boxing Championships semi-finals.
Highlights, Mary kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu: Mary Kom won her eighth world medal. © Twitter
The medal haul is the same as last time but four Indian boxers, spearheaded by the indomitable M C Mary Kom, would be fighting to better the colour of those medals in the semifinals of the Women's World Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude on Saturday. The third-seeded Mary Kom (51kg), assured of an unparalleled eighth world medal, would be aiming for a seventh gold and standing in her way in the semifinals is Turkey's European champion Busenaz Cakiroglu. Cakiroglu is seeded second. Besides six world titles, Mary Kom's incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.
Highlights Between Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu Women's World Boxing Championships Semi final straight from Ulan-Ude, Russia
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mary Kom Boxing Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.