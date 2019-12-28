 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

"Don't Like People With Such Nature": Mary Kom Refuses To Shake Nikhat Zareen's Hands. Watch Video

Updated: 28 December 2019 14:31 IST

After the winning the 51kg boxing trial, Mary Kom revealed why she didn't shake hands with her opponent Nikhat Zareen.

"Don
Mary Kom said if Nikhat Zareen wants others to respect her then then "she should first respect others". © ANI Twitter

Mary Kom booked her berth in the Indian team for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers slated to be held in Wuhan, China after getting the better of Nikhat Zareen in the final of 51kg women's boxing trial on Saturday. There was a lot of spotlight going into the Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen women's boxing trials bout after the latter made a public demand for a fair Olympic selection trial. In the final, Mary Kom came out trumps, winning the bout by a split 9-1 verdict. However, video of Mary Kom's reaction after the bout started doing the rounds on Twitter, where the six-time world champion can be seen marching past her opponent and not shaking her hands.

After the bout, Mary Kom revealed why she didn't shake hands with Nikhat Zareen.

"Why should I shake hands with her? If she want others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don't like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the other hand, Nikhat Zareen said she was hurt by Mary Kom's behaviour and accused her of using "foul language" inside the ring.

According to a report in news agency PTI, a few representatives from from Nikhat Zareen's home state Telangana's boxing association cried foul once the result was declared. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh had to step in to control the situation after AP Reddy, claiming to represent the Telangana Boxing Association vociferously protested the decision.

"How will boxing grow amid this kind of politics," he later told reporters after being asked to leave the ringside by Ajay Singh and pacified by a disappointed Zareen herself.

Meanwhile, in other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) lost to Sakshi Chaudhary while in the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi was defeated by to national champion Simranjit Kaur.

Also making the India squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers was Lovlina Borgohain, who beat Lalita in the 69kg final.

(With inputs from PTI)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mary Kom Boxing
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mary Kom refused to shake Zareen's hands after winning the bout
  • Mary Kom revealed the reason why she didn't shake hands with Zareen
  • Mary Kom beat Nikhat Zareen in final of 51kg women's boxing trial
Related Articles
Mary Kom Beats Nikhat Zareen, Will Represent India In 2020 Olympic Qualifiers
Mary Kom Beats Nikhat Zareen, Will Represent India In 2020 Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen Advances To Final Of Boxing Trials For Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen Advances To Final Of Boxing Trials For Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen Selected For Boxing Trials Of Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen Selected For Boxing Trials Of Olympic Qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen Demands Fair Olympic Trials, Which Should Be Televised Live
Nikhat Zareen Demands Fair Olympic Trials, Which Should Be Televised Live
Indian Boxing League: Mary Kom Leads Punjab Panthers To Second Straight Win
Indian Boxing League: Mary Kom Leads Punjab Panthers To Second Straight Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.