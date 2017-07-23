 
don't
miss
All Sports
Boxing
Boxing

Mary Kom Denies Deriding Remarks Against Fellow Boxers

Updated: 23 July 2017 19:38 IST

Mary Kom denied reports that she made disparaging remarks against fellow male boxers like Shiva Thapa and Manoj Kumar during a meeting of the national observers.

Mary Kom Denies Deriding Remarks Against Fellow Boxers
Mary Kom also denied saying that Manoj Kumar was past his prime. © AFP

New Delhi: Olympic bronze-medallist and five-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Sunday denied reports that she made disparaging remarks against fellow male boxers like Shiva Thapa and Manoj Kumar during a meeting of the national observers here. Reacting to a report that she had sought Thapa's removal from the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme and called Manoj overage, Mary Kom issued a statement to deny having made any such remarks at the meeting.

"The article states that I have termed Shiva Thapa's career as over and he would do nothing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This is completely fabricated and it borders on being defamatory," Mary Kom said in her statement.

"Let me put this on record, I have never said anything like Shiva's career being over and he should be dropped from the TOP scheme," she added.

"Playing with the reputation of a hardworking boxer using falsehood is not acceptable to me."

The 23-year-old Thapa is currently preparing for the World Championships, where he won a bronze medal in 2015, on a training trip in France. He recently won a silver medal at the Asian Championships in Tashkent.

Mary Kom also denied saying that former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manoj Kumar was past his prime. The 30-year-old Manoj has also qualified for the World Championships to be held from September 25 in Hamburg.

"I would categorically like to state that I have never used the term "overage" for Manoj Kumar as has been stated by the unnamed source quoted," she stated.


"...this kind of stories without proper verification of facts is tantamount to playing with my reputation," she added.

Manoj, on his part, reacted to the report on Twitter and said, "@MangteC I respect U nd ur struggle a lot. Bt u shld also respect our struggle. I qualified 4 #Rio in odd conditions."

"Ur words hurts us bt we still respect u," he added.

Mary Kom responded to him by saying that she had issued a clarification on the matter.

Mary Kom is one of the two national observers appointed by the Sports Ministry for boxing, other being former CWG gold medallist Akhil Kumar.

Akhil did not attend the meeting due to personal reasons.

 

Topics : Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom Boxing
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mary Kom issued a clarification on the matter
  • Mary Kom is one of the two national observers
  • Shiva Thapa is currently preparing for the World Championships
Related Articles
Mary Kom urges PM Narendra Modi to Resolve Manipur Economic Blockade
Mary Kom urges PM Narendra Modi to Resolve Manipur Economic Blockade
Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan Get AIBA Special Awards
Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan Get AIBA Special Awards
Mary Kom Lightens up to Punch Hard, Goes Back to Light Flyweight
Mary Kom Lightens up to Punch Hard, Goes Back to Light Flyweight
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.