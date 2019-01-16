 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Khelo India Youth Games: Mitika Gunele, Raj Sahiba, Babyrojisana Chanu Enter Semis Of Under-17 Boxing

Updated: 16 January 2019 21:04 IST

Mitika Gunele got the better of Haryana's Anu Rani 4-1 in welter (66kg) category.

Khelo India Youth Games: Mitika Gunele, Raj Sahiba, Babyrojisana Chanu Enter Semis Of Under-17 Boxing
Maharashtra's Mitika Gunele (in blue) in action at Khelo India Youth Games. © Khelo India

Maharashtra's Mitika Gunele, Raj Sahiba of Haryana and Manipur's Babyrojisana Chanu justified their international reputation by comfortably entering into the semi-finals of their weight categories in the girls under-17 boxing at the Khelo India Youth Games here Wednesday. Mitika got the better of Haryana's Anu Rani 4-1 in welter (66kg) category, while Sahiba defeated Haryana's Divya after referee stopped the bout in the 2nd round. 

In the same category, Babyrojisana Chanu, a student of legendary Mary Kom, booked her place in the last four, a media release said. Among under-17 boys, Pune's Akash Gorkha confirmed his medal by entering into last-four in the feather (57kg) category. 

Akash Gorkha's father Ramesh works as a watchman. Under the watchful eyes of coach Umesh Jagdale, Akash Gorkha excelled in the sport quickly and started performing at the state and national level tournaments.

He also won a silver medal in the 7th Asian Cup in Serbia. Aakash Gorkha, who is currently training with the Army Sports Institute, Pune, feels the training under Army coaches is too intense and surely played a role in his performance in the Khelo India.

"I don't have to worry about anything. We just put ourselves best during the training and during the bouts. That's what we have been told and I am following the same," the young boxer was quoted as saying in the release.

Comments
Topics : Boxing Other Sports
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nations Cup Gold Medallist Raj Sahiba Defeated Divya Of Haryana
  • Maharashtra's Akash Gorkha entered last-four in the feather category
  • He is is currently training with the Army Sports Institute, Pune
Related Articles
Mary Kom Becomes World
Mary Kom Becomes World's No.1 Boxer In Latest AIBA Rankings
Yearender 2018, Multi-Sports: MC Mary Kom
Yearender 2018, Multi-Sports: MC Mary Kom's Legend Grows As Fruitful Year Ends
Timeless Mary Kom Eclipses All; Brightest Star Of India
Timeless Mary Kom Eclipses All; Brightest Star Of India's 2018 Boxing Story
Transgender Boxer Patricio Manuel Makes History With Pro Win
Transgender Boxer Patricio Manuel Makes History With Pro Win
Vijender Singh Eyes World Title Fight Against Canelo Alvarez At Madison Square Garden
Vijender Singh Eyes World Title Fight Against Canelo Alvarez At Madison Square Garden
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.