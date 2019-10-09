 
Jamua Boro, Lovlina Borgohain Enter Quarter-Finals Of Women's World Boxing Championships

Updated: 09 October 2019 12:32 IST

Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain won their respective bouts to enter the quarter-finals of Women's World Boxing Championships.

Jamuna Boro defeated Ouidad Sfouh by unanimous decision in Women's World Boxing Championships. © Twitter

Indian boxer Jamuna Boro (54kg) stunned fifth seed Ouidad Sfouh in the last-16 stage to enter the quarterfinals of the World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday. Boro defeated the Algerian, an African Games gold-medallist, 5-0 to make the last-eight and be just one win away from securing her maiden world medal, that too on debut. In the other match, Lovlina Borgohain defeated Oumayma Belahbib in her bout to seal a place in the quarters of the ongoing tournament. 

The 22-year-old, Jamuna Boro, employed with Assam Rifles, was slow off the blocks but became the dominating aggressor as the bout progressed.

The two pugilists fought an engaging battle in the second and third round, but it was Boro who made a better impression with her cleanly-struck jabs.

The third round belonged entirely to Boro with Sfouh coming short for most part.

The Assamese, whose mother worked as a vegetable seller to financially support her sporting aspirations, is a gold-winner from this year's India Open.

She was a bronze-medallist at the 2015 Youth World Championships. Earlier six-time champion an third-seeded M C Mary Kom (51kg) had advanced to the quarterfinals after winning her opening bout on Tuesday. 

Highlights
  • Jamuna Boro stormed into the quarter-final of World Boxing C'ships
  • Lovlina Borgohain also won her bout to book a place in the quarters
  • Jamuna Boro was a bronze-medallist at the 2015 Youth World Championships
