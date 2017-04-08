 
don't
miss
All Sports
Boxing
Boxing

Indian Olympic Association Grants Affiliation To Boxing Federation Of India

Updated: 08 April 2017 13:32 IST

The affiliation ends a logjam that goes back to September last year when BFI took charge of the sport after elections conducted in the presence of AIBA and Sports Ministry observers.

Indian Olympic Association Grants Affiliation To Boxing Federation Of India
Indian Olympic Association granted affiliation to Boxing Federation of India © AFP

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has granted affiliation to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), ending a long-standing impasse between the two bodies."As per the directives of the International Olympic Committee vide their letter dated February 7, the IOA grants affiliation to the BFI subject to ratification by the Executive Council/General Body of the IOA," the IOA stated in a letter to BFI President Ajay Singh. The affiliation ends a logjam that goes back to September last year when BFI took charge of the sport after elections conducted in the presence of International Boxing Association (AIBA) and Sports Ministry observers.

"I welcome the grant of affiliation by the IOA and look forward to its ratification by IOA's General body. All sports bodies need to work together for the cause of Indian sport and Indian sportspersons," BFI chief Ajay Singh told PTI.

The IOA had initially refused to grant recognition to BFI stating that it still considered the now-defunct Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) as the official national body for the sport.

It had eventually referred the matter to its affiliation committee after persistent requests from the BFI.

With this, the BFI now becomes the fully recognised body for Indian boxing, having already been granted affiliation by AIBA and the Sports Ministry.

Topics : Boxing
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The IOA had initially refused to grant recognition to BFI
  • BFI now becomes the fully recognised body
  • BFI took charge of the sport on Spetember 2016
Related Articles
Manny Pacquiao To Fight Britain's Amir Khan In April
Manny Pacquiao To Fight Britain's Amir Khan In April
Vijender Singh's Scheduled Opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali Pulls Out of April 1 Bout
Vijender Singh's Scheduled Opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali Pulls Out of April 1 Bout
Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut In April
Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut In April
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.