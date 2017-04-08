Indian Olympic Association Grants Affiliation To Boxing Federation Of India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has granted affiliation to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), ending a long-standing impasse between the two bodies."As per the directives of the International Olympic Committee vide their letter dated February 7, the IOA grants affiliation to the BFI subject to ratification by the Executive Council/General Body of the IOA," the IOA stated in a letter to BFI President Ajay Singh. The affiliation ends a logjam that goes back to September last year when BFI took charge of the sport after elections conducted in the presence of International Boxing Association (AIBA) and Sports Ministry observers.

"I welcome the grant of affiliation by the IOA and look forward to its ratification by IOA's General body. All sports bodies need to work together for the cause of Indian sport and Indian sportspersons," BFI chief Ajay Singh told PTI.

The IOA had initially refused to grant recognition to BFI stating that it still considered the now-defunct Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) as the official national body for the sport.

It had eventually referred the matter to its affiliation committee after persistent requests from the BFI.

With this, the BFI now becomes the fully recognised body for Indian boxing, having already been granted affiliation by AIBA and the Sports Ministry.