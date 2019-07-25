 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Indian Medallists At World Boxing Championships Will Get Direct Entry Into Olympic Qualifiers

Updated: 25 July 2019 16:17 IST

The world championships are scheduled from September 7 to 15 in Yekaterinburg city. India's overall record at the mega-event is four bronze medals.

Indian Medallists At World Boxing Championships Will Get Direct Entry Into Olympic Qualifiers
Indian boxers, who win medals at World Championships, will get direct entry into Olympic qualifiers © AFP

Indian boxers who win medals at the upcoming World Championships for men in Russia will get direct entry into the national squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers, the sport's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI on Thursday. The world championships in Russia no longer have Olympic qualifier status after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the International Boxing Association (AIBA) from conducting the event in the 2020 Tokyo Games. The IOC cited administrative and financial mismanagement in AIBA as the reasons for taking the decision.

The IOC took charge of the qualifiers as well and announced that the process will start only in January next year with the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers in China. The dates of the event are not yet out.

"Those who get medals at the world championships will get direct entry into the squad for the Olympic qualifiers. Others will have to give trials," Nieva said.

"I think it is a fair enough process to judge the boys," he added.

The world championships are scheduled from September 7 to 15 in Yekaterinburg city.

India's overall record at the mega-event is four bronze medals, the first of which was won by the celebrated Vijender Singh in 2009 in Italy. Vijender turned professional in 2015.

Vikas Krishan (2011), also a pro now, Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017) are the other three in the select group of Indian boxers who finished on the podium in the elite competition.

"We are confident of improving the medal count this time," Nieva said. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The world championships in Russia no longer have Olympic qualifier status
  • The world championships are scheduled from September 7 to 15
  • Santiago Nieva is confident of improving the medal count
Related Articles
Nikhat Zareen, Deepak Singh Storm Into Semis, India On A Roll At Thailand Boxing Tourney
Nikhat Zareen, Deepak Singh Storm Into Semis, India On A Roll At Thailand Boxing Tourney
Russian Boxer, 28, Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Bout At Maryland Casino
Russian Boxer, 28, Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Bout At Maryland Casino
Floyd Mayweather Made "Special Advisor" To China Boxing Team
Floyd Mayweather Made "Special Advisor" To China Boxing Team
Seven Indian Boxers Reach Quarter-Finals Of Thailand Open
Seven Indian Boxers Reach Quarter-Finals Of Thailand Open
Brilliant Manny Pacquiao Downs Keith Thurman To Capture WBA Crown
Brilliant Manny Pacquiao Downs Keith Thurman To Capture WBA Crown
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.