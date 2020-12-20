As Indian boxers bagged nine medals including three golds at the Cologne Boxing World Cup held in Germany, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday said that the country has managed to achieve tremendous progress in the sport. "Our Indian boys and girls have won 9 medals including 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals at the prestigious Cologne Boxing World Cup. India has achieved tremendous progress in Boxing. My hearty congratulations to our star boxers" tweeted Rijiju.

Indian boxers bagged nine medals including three golds, two silver, and four bronze at the Cologne Boxing World Cup. The three gold medals were bagged by Amit Panghal, Manisha Moun, and Simranjit Kaur as the Indian pugilists successfully ended their 67-days Europe training and competition campaign.

Women's World Boxing Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur Baath impressed in the semi-finals and competed against Maya Kleinhans in the title bout. The Indian reduced the fighting distance successfully against the taller opponent and won the bout by a split decision taking the gold medal in the 60kg category.

In the 57kg category final, which saw an all-India fight between Manisha Moun and two-time Women's Youth World Champion Sakshi Choudhary. The younger Sakshi tried to land quick punches and overcame her counterpart in the first round. However, Manisha moved more on her feet from the second round and did not give any chances to Sakshi before winning the bout 3:2 in a keenly fought contest. Sakshi ended her campaign with a silver in Cologne.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist and 2019 Asian Champion Panghal won the round-robin competition at the men's flyweight (52kg). The 25-year-old Indian defeated one of his main rivals, France's World Boxing Championships bronze medalists Billal Bennama on his way to the final. He was given a walkover in the final by his German opponent.

India's super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer Satish Kumar had an emotional end to his campaign as he defeated France's Djamili Dini Moindze in the semis but unfortunately, he had to withdraw against Germany's Nelvie Tiafack owing to an injury in the summit clash and settle for Silver.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg), and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.