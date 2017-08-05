Don't Want This Title, Don't Want Tension At India-China Border, Says Vijender Singh

A magnanimous Vijender Singh offered to return the WBO Oriental super middleweight title that he won by beating China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali, saying "don't want this title because I don't want tension at the border (between India-China)". The Indian boxing star won his second title and ninth consecutive pro bout as he beat his Chinese opponent on points by unanimous decision in Mumbai on Saturday. Vijender already holds the WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title, which he won beating Australian Kerry Hope in July last year.

In the end, the judges scored the fight 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 in favour of the Indian boxer.

"I didn't expect him to fight so well and last the distance. I didn't play my game and some of the attempts by him were unsporting," Vijender said after the bout.

"I don't want this title because I don't want tension at the border (between India and China)."

"I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship. There is some tension at the border, need peace," the Indian boxer added.

Soldiers of India and China have been locked in a stand-off near the Sikkim sector for nearly three months now.

Meanwhile, it was the 32-year-old Beijing Olympic bronze medallist's ninth successive win in his professional career.

In front of a boisterous Mumbai crowd, Vijender gave an exhibition of his class during the slugfest, and his oodles of experience came in handy during 10 intense rounds.

Vijender Singh started off cautiously in the first couple of rounds but soon picked up momentum by landing a couple of heavy blows. To Zulpikar's credit, Vijender didn't have it easy as the Chinese boxer used his powerful left hand to good effect and soon came back strongly in the next couple of rounds.

Zulpikar was penalised by the referee for taking an unsporting shot (low blow) at Vijender and that turned out to be crucial in the context of the match as Vijender won the bout by a very small margin.