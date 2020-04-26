Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Gold Medallist Boxer Dingko Singh Airlifted To Delhi For Cancer Treatment

Updated: 26 April 2020 09:02 IST

Asian Games gold medallist, Dingko Singh along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi, were flown from Imphal to Delhi.

Dingko Singh was flown from Imphal to Delhi by SpiceJet's air ambulance service. © Boxing Federation of India (BFI)

Former India boxer and Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh was on Saturday flown from Imphal to Delhi by SpiceJet's air ambulance service for his liver cancer treatment. The decorated boxer along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi, were flown from Imphal. The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi in an air ambulance was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, who is also the president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The 41-year-old former boxer reached the capital on Saturday in the evening (6:15 pm) and was headed to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance, straight from the airport.

At a time when no airline is operational due to the lockdown, the airline provided the air ambulance service free of charge to the Padma awardee.

"I am to happy share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery," Ajay Singh said in a statement.

The BFI will keep a close watch on the boxing legend''s treatment and progress.

  • Dingko Singh flown from Imphal to Delhi by SpiceJet's air ambulance
  • Dingko Singh flown to Delhi for his liver cancer treatment
  • The airline provided the air ambulance service free of charge
