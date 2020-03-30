COVID-19: Mary Kom Donates Month's Rajya Sabha MP Salary To Relief Fund

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Monday said she will donate her one month's salary as Rajya Sabha MP, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, I wish to donate my one month's salary to the PM National Relief Fund. So, please debit an amount of Rs 1,00,000 from my account," Mary Kom said in a letter to the bank where her salary account is maintained.

The Manipuri, who is also a Commonwealth and Asian Games champion, became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016.

She recently qualified for her second Olympic Games, which was postponed to 2021 due to the deadly outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 34,000 deaths worldwide. Over 700,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus worldwide.

In India, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 and the death toll is over 25.

The pandemic has brought all sporting activity to a grinding halt across the globe.