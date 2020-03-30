Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

COVID-19: Mary Kom Donates Month's Rajya Sabha MP Salary To Relief Fund

Updated: 30 March 2020 15:38 IST

Mary Kom donated Rs 1 lakh to the PM National Relief Fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: Mary Kom Donates Months Rajya Sabha MP Salary To Relief Fund
Mary Kom became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016. © BFI

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Monday said she will donate her one month's salary as Rajya Sabha MP, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, I wish to donate my one month's salary to the PM National Relief Fund. So, please debit an amount of Rs 1,00,000 from my account," Mary Kom said in a letter to the bank where her salary account is maintained.

The Manipuri, who is also a Commonwealth and Asian Games champion, became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016.

She recently qualified for her second Olympic Games, which was postponed to 2021 due to the deadly outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 34,000 deaths worldwide. Over 700,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus worldwide.

In India, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 and the death toll is over 25.

The pandemic has brought all sporting activity to a grinding halt across the globe.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mary Kom Boxing
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MC Mary Kom donated Rs 1 lakh to the PM National Relief Fund
  • The donation amount is a month's salary she receives as a Rajya Sabha MP
  • She became a Member of Parliament in 2016
Related Articles
Mary Kom Breaks Quarantine Protocol Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
Mary Kom Breaks Quarantine Protocol Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
Coronavirus: Mary Kom Says Self-Isolation Has Redefined The Meaning Of Freedom For Her
Coronavirus: Mary Kom Says Self-Isolation Has Redefined The Meaning Of Freedom For Her
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom Books Tokyo 2020 Berth After Reaching Semifinals
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom Books Tokyo 2020 Berth After Reaching Semifinals
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom One Win Away From Qualifying For Tokyo 2020
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom One Win Away From Qualifying For Tokyo 2020
Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Start Olympic Qualification Campaign In Jordan
Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Start Olympic Qualification Campaign In Jordan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.