 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Boxing Federation of India Nominates Amit Panghal, Gaurav Bidhuri For Arjuna Award Again

Updated: 30 April 2019 16:33 IST

Amit Panghal was nominated last year as well for the second highest sporting honour after the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Boxing Federation of India Nominates Amit Panghal, Gaurav Bidhuri For Arjuna Award Again
Amit Panghal claimed the light flyweight (49kg) category gold in the Asiad final in Jakarta. © PTI

Asian Games and championship gold-medallist Amit Panghal and 2017 world bronze-winner Gaurav Bidhuri were Tuesday nominated for the Arjuna award by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Panghal, who claimed the light flyweight (49kg) category gold after defeating reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the Asiad final at Jakarta, was nominated last year as well for the second highest sporting honour after the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. However, he was not considered due to a failed dope test in 2012, for which he served a one-year ban. 

"We are nominating Amit again and we are confident that he will be considered this time," BFI President Ajay Singh told reporters at a felicitation function.

Panghal, who now competes in the 52kg category, had said that the anabolic steroid for which he tested positive was a case of accidental intake during treatment for chicken pox. His name was not accepted by the awards selection committee due to the positive dope test. It remains to be seen whether there would be a change in the position due to the Armyman's continuous remarkable performances, including a Commonwealth Games silver last year and most recently a gold in the Asian championships in the 52kg division.    

"Let's see what happens now. I am hopeful that this time, I would be considered," Panghal told PTI.

Similarly, Bidhuri's name has also been sent again. The Delhi-based boxer, who recently won a silver medal at the national championships, was the lone Indian medallist at the 2017 world championships in Hamburg.

Other boxers who will be in contention but have not been recommended by BFI are former world silver-medallist Sonia Lather and former CWG bronze-winner Pinki Rani. Women's assistant coach Sandhya Gurung and former women's chief coach Shiv Singh's names have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

Comments
Topics : Boxing Other Sports
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Amit Panghal competes in the 52kg category
  • He won gold at the Asian Championships held in Jakarta
  • Gaurav Bidhuri recently won a silver medal at the national championships
Related Articles
Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani Win Gold Medals
Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani Win Gold Medals
Kavinder Bisht, 3 Others Enter Asian Boxing Championship Finals
Kavinder Bisht, 3 Others Enter Asian Boxing Championship Finals
Shiva Thapa Assured Of 4th Straight Asian Championship Medal, Enters Semis
Shiva Thapa Assured Of 4th Straight Asian Championship Medal, Enters Semis
Kavinder Bisht Stuns World Champion, Amit Panghal Beats Hasanboy Dusmatov Again To Enter Asian Boxing Championship Semis
Kavinder Bisht Stuns World Champion, Amit Panghal Beats Hasanboy Dusmatov Again To Enter Asian Boxing Championship Semis
Satish Kumar, Sonia Chahal Enter Asian Boxing Championships Quarterfinals, Three Others Into Last 16
Satish Kumar, Sonia Chahal Enter Asian Boxing Championships Quarterfinals, Three Others Into Last 16
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.