 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

Asian Qualifiers: Sakshi Chaudhary Misses Olympic Spot After Quarter-Finals Loss

Updated: 09 March 2020 15:44 IST

Sakshi Chaudhary failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Korea's Im Aeji in the quarter-finals.

Asian Qualifiers: Sakshi Chaudhary Misses Olympic Spot After Quarter-Finals Loss
Sakshi Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Korea's Im Aeji in the quarter-finals. (File Photo) © BFI

Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Korea's Im Aeji in the quarter-finals of the Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, on Monday. The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a former world youth champion. Only the semifinalists are entitled to an Olympic berth in the women's 57kg category.

Im will face Japan's 19-year-old Irie Sena, who upstaged world champion and top seed Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a split decision.

Petecio was docked a point for holding in the second round which ultimately played a decisive role in her 2-3 loss.

Later on Monday, top seed and reigning world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will square off against familiar foe Carlo Paalam of Philippines.

Panghal beat him in the semifinals of the 2018 Asian Games and the quarterfinals of the 2019 world championships.

In another quarterfinal bout, Manish Kaushik (63kg) will fight third seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia for a spot in the Olympics.

Baatarsukh is a 2018 Asian Games silver-medallist besides being a two-time podium finisher at the Asian Championships.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) failed to secure an Olympic berth
  • Sakshi lost to Korea's Im Aeji in the quarters of the Asian Qualifiers
  • Only the semifinalists are entitled to an Olympic berth in her category
Related Articles
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Five Indian Boxers Book Tokyo 2020 Berths, Enter Semis
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Five Indian Boxers Book Tokyo 2020 Berths, Enter Semis
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom One Win Away From Qualifying For Tokyo 2020
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom One Win Away From Qualifying For Tokyo 2020
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal Enters Quarters, Gaurav Solanki Bows Out
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal Enters Quarters, Gaurav Solanki Bows Out
Vikas Krishan Enters Quarters Of Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Vikas Krishan Enters Quarters Of Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Start Olympic Qualification Campaign In Jordan
Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Start Olympic Qualification Campaign In Jordan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.