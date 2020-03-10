 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain Bag Bronze, Vikas Krishan To Vie For Gold

Updated: 10 March 2020 18:32 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Vikas Krishan, fighting with a cut sustained just below his left eyebrow, claimed a split decision victory over second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan.

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain Bag Bronze, Vikas Krishan To Vie For Gold
Amit Panghal on Monday booked a ticket to Tokyo 2020 after reaching the semifinals. © Twitter

A resolute Vikas Krishan (69kg) advanced to the final with a tactically impressive win but world number one Amit Panghal (52kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday. All three boxers have already secured their tickets to the Olympic Games by making the semifinals but Krishan will come back with at least a silver after entering the final. He fought with a cut sustained just below his left eyebrow before claiming a split decision victory over second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze-medallist.

The 28-year-old Indian will face feisty Jordanian Eishaih Hussein, who sent Asian gold-medallist and top seed Bobo-Usmon Baturov packing in a split decision.

Krishan, a former world bronze-winner and a Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, was the busier of the two boxers despite the injury he picked in the second round and his right jabs were particularly effective through the bout.

However, in a major disappointment for India, world silver-medallist and top seed Panghal went down to Jianguan Hu of China in a split 3-2 decision.

It was revenge for Hu, an Olympic and world bronze-medallist who lost to Panghal in the Asian semifinals last year.

Panghal had endured exhausting contests in the run-up to the semifinals and he could not outpace the determined Chinese in Tuesday's clash.

Earlier, two-time world bronze-medallist and second seed Borgohain lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medallist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict after struggling to find her range against the experienced 30-year-old.

Gu will next be up against reigning world champion and top seed Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan who outpunched Thailand's Baison Manikon in her semifinal bout.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain won bronze at Asian Olympic Qualifiers
  • Top seed Panghal went down to China's Jianguan Hu in a split 3-2 decision
  • Borgohain lost to China's Hong Gu in a unanimous 5-0 verdict
Related Articles
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom Books Tokyo 2020 Berth After Reaching Semifinals
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom Books Tokyo 2020 Berth After Reaching Semifinals
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal Books Tokyo 2020 Spot, Manish Kaushik In Contention Despite Loss
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal Books Tokyo 2020 Spot, Manish Kaushik In Contention Despite Loss
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Five Indian Boxers Book Tokyo 2020 Berths, Enter Semis
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Five Indian Boxers Book Tokyo 2020 Berths, Enter Semis
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom One Win Away From Qualifying For Tokyo 2020
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom One Win Away From Qualifying For Tokyo 2020
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal Enters Quarters, Gaurav Solanki Bows Out
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal Enters Quarters, Gaurav Solanki Bows Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.