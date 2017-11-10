 
don't
miss
All Sports
Boxing

Asian Championships: If I Maintain Fitness Levels, Nobody Can Touch Me, Says MC Mary Kom

Updated: 10 November 2017 13:13 IST

Mary Kom returned to the country after claiming the 48kg category gold medal in the continental showpiece.

Asian Championships: If I Maintain Fitness Levels, Nobody Can Touch Me, Says MC Mary Kom
Mary Kom had won her fifth Asian Championships gold medal ©

Fresh from her fifth Asian Championships gold medal, Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom on Thursday said her fit body helps her feel invincible despite close to two decades of a contact sport. Mary Kom returned to the country after claiming the 48kg category gold medal in the continental showpiece held in the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh. "As long as I am training hard and my body is fit, I can beat anyone, bring it on. If I maintain the fitness levels, nobody can touch me," she said laughingly at a press conference in Gurugram.

The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist returned to her preferred 48kg category after more than five years in the 51kg division, which was made an Olympic category in 2010. "It would be great if 48kg becomes an Olympic category. It really works very well for me," said the Manipuri, who would be leaving tonight for an IOC athletes forum in Lausanne where she will represent the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Asked about her next target, Mary Kom said it would be the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games for now. "let me get through that and will take a call after that," she said. On whether she feels any pressure competing given the spotlight she is in," Mary Kom said, "I always enjoy myself. I don't stress, it is pointless. This helps me in performing well."

Up against North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi, the Indian boxer prevailed in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to add another accolade to her already crowded cabinet. This is Mary Kom's first international gold medal since the 2014 Asian Games and her first medal in over a year.

Topics : Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom Boxing
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mary Kom on Thursday said her fit body helps her feel invincible
  • She had won the 48kg category gold medal in the continental showpiece
  • She is z five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist
Related Articles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Mary Kom For Her Gold Medal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Mary Kom For Her Gold Medal
Every One Of My Medals Is A Story Of Struggle: Mary Kom
Every One Of My Medals Is A Story Of Struggle: Mary Kom
Mary Kom Strikes Gold At Asian Women's Boxing Championships
Mary Kom Strikes Gold At Asian Women's Boxing Championships
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.