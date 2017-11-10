Asian Championships: If I Maintain Fitness Levels, Nobody Can Touch Me, Says MC Mary Kom

Fresh from her fifth Asian Championships gold medal, Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom on Thursday said her fit body helps her feel invincible despite close to two decades of a contact sport. Mary Kom returned to the country after claiming the 48kg category gold medal in the continental showpiece held in the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh. "As long as I am training hard and my body is fit, I can beat anyone, bring it on. If I maintain the fitness levels, nobody can touch me," she said laughingly at a press conference in Gurugram.

The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist returned to her preferred 48kg category after more than five years in the 51kg division, which was made an Olympic category in 2010. "It would be great if 48kg becomes an Olympic category. It really works very well for me," said the Manipuri, who would be leaving tonight for an IOC athletes forum in Lausanne where she will represent the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Asked about her next target, Mary Kom said it would be the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games for now. "let me get through that and will take a call after that," she said. On whether she feels any pressure competing given the spotlight she is in," Mary Kom said, "I always enjoy myself. I don't stress, it is pointless. This helps me in performing well."

Up against North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi, the Indian boxer prevailed in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to add another accolade to her already crowded cabinet. This is Mary Kom's first international gold medal since the 2014 Asian Games and her first medal in over a year.