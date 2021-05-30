Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Boxing Championships 2021 Highlights: Pooja Rani Wins Gold, Mary Kom And Lalbuatsaihi Bag Silver Medal
2021 Asian Boxing Championships Highlights: Pooja Rani won in her category to win India's first gold medal on Sunday. MC Mary Kom lost in the final of her category, to Nazym Kyzaibay. Lalbuatsaihi ad Anupama also won a silver medal each.
Asian Boxing Championships 2021 Highlights: Pooja Rani won gold medal in her category.© BFI
Pooja Rani won the gold medal in the 75kg Women's Middle category final at the Asian Boxing Championships, in Dubai on Sunday. She defeated Mavluda Movlonova in the gold medal clash. Meanwhile, earlier MC Mary Kom crashed to a narrow split-decision defeat against Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in the women's 51kg final. The legendary Indian boxer won the silver medal. The six-time world champion defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the semifinals on Thursday. Meanwhile, Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) also won the silver medal in her category, losing to Milana Safronova. Anupama (+81kg) also bagged a silver medal, losing to Lazzat Kungeibayeva in the final.
Asian Boxing Championships Women's Singles Finals Highlights from Dubai
- 22:47 (IST)Round 3: Anupama loses in her final bout!India's Anupama has lost to Lazzat Kungeibayeva (Kazakhstan) in the Women's Heavy (81+kg) final.
- 22:46 (IST)Round 3: Anupama trying to get into the front foot!Anupama needs to increase her pressure and not let her opponent land those blows! It could be a gold for Anupama.
- 22:42 (IST)Round 2: A hardworking round for Anupama!Lazzat Kungeibayeva has increased her pressure on Anupama and really amped up her movements. But Kungeibayeva didn't really land much blows!
- 22:39 (IST)Round 2: Lazzat Kungeibayeva's threat increases!Lazzat Kungeibayeva is getting closer to Anupama with some blows, but nothing has been concrete yet. Anupama needs to rework her tactics!
- 22:38 (IST)Round 1: Its getting harder by Anupama!Lazzat Kungeibayeva is really using her size and strength against Anupama. The
- 22:33 (IST)Round 1: Anupama throws some early punches!Anupama is trying to force her way past Lazzat Kungeibayeva with some early powerful punches!
- 22:32 (IST)Women's Heavy (81+kg) Final: Anupama to get India's second gold medal?Anupama (India) is up against Lazzat Kungeibayeva (Kazakhstan) in the final of Women's Heavy (81+kg).
- 22:29 (IST)Fariza Sholtay wins!Fariza Sholtay wins the final of Women's Light Heavy (75-81kg), defeating Ruzmetova Sokhiba.
- 22:20 (IST)Women's Light Heavy (75-81kg) FinalCurrently the Women's Light Heavy (75-81kg) final is going on between Uzbekistan's Ruzmetova Sokhiba and Fariza Sholtay.
- 22:14 (IST)Round 3: Pooja Rani wins!Pooja Rani wins India's first gold medal tonight! She defeated Mavluda Movlonova in the final of Women's Middle (69-76kg).
- 22:09 (IST)Round 3: Pooja Rani taken aback by Mavluda Movlonova's quick start!It was a quick start by Mavluda Movlonova, and Pooja Rani is looking a little less sharp now.
- 22:08 (IST)Round 2: Pooja Rani needs to improve!Towards the end of Round 2, Mavluda Movlova added some big blows on Pooja Rani, but the Indian still has time!
- 22:07 (IST)Round 2: Good show of aggression by both boxersPooja Rani and Mavluda Movlonova haven't yet really been able to find a big punch till now.
- 22:05 (IST)Round 1: Pooja Rani keeps up her pressure!Pooja Rani has kept up the pressure and ends Round 1 on a good note!
- 22:01 (IST)Round 1: Pooja Rani will be aiming to dominate!Pooja Rani is looking pretty sharp right from the start, and will be aiming to cement some domination. Good balance by the Indian!
- 22:00 (IST)Women's Middle (69-76kg) final: Next up is Pooja Rani!Pooja Rani is up against Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan. Can the Indian grab a gold medal?
- 21:56 (IST)Valentina Khalzova wins!Valentina Khalzova defeated Navbhakor Khamidova to win her final of Women's Welter (64-69kg) by an unanimous decision!
- 21:48 (IST)Women's Welter (64-69kg) Final!Kazakhstan's Valentina Khalzova is currently up against Navbakhor Khamidova (Uzbekistan) in the final!
- 21:41 (IST)Round 3: Lalbuatsaihi loses in the final!Kazakhstan's Milana Safronova has won the final (3:2) against Lalbuatsaihi in the Women's Light Welter (60-64kg).
- 21:36 (IST)Round 3 begins!It has been a good start for both boxers. Now it all depends on who puts in a good showing in Round 3!
- 21:35 (IST)Round 2: Lalbuatsaihi needs to increase the pressure!Lalbuatsaihi is making her opponent pay with some terrific punches. Round 2 done!
- 21:32 (IST)Round 2 begins!Lalbuatsaihi was a little inaccurate in the prevous round, now its all upto her to keep up her effort and test Milana Safronova!
- 21:30 (IST)Round 1: Good showing by Lalbuatsaihi!The young Lalbuatsaihi has been fast and shown Milaana Safronova what she is capable of doing! Some fast punches thrown!
- 21:26 (IST)Round 1 begins!The young Lalbuatsaihi doesn't have anything to lose against the vastly experience Milana Safronova, and its showing in the final of Women's Light Welter (60-64kg) right now. The Indian's free-flowing style is a treat to watch!
- 21:24 (IST)Next up is Lalbuatsaihi's bout!In the next bout, Lalbuatsaihi (India) faces Kazakhstan's Milana Safronova in the final of Women's Light Welter (60-64kg).
- 21:18 (IST)Rimma Volossenko gets her gold medalKazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko sealed a first round knockout win over Huswatun Hasanah (Indonesia) in the final of Women's Light (57-60kg). She gets her gold medal now!
- 21:12 (IST)Sitora Turdidekova gets her gold medal!Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan defeated Vladislava Kukhta (Kazakhstan) in the final of Women's Feather (54-57kg) final. She has received her gold medal.
- 21:06 (IST)Sakshi gets her bronze medal!Dina Zholman received her gold medal for Women's Feather (54-57kg) final. She defeated Sitora Shogdarova in the final. India's Sakshi also received her bronze medal. She lost to Zholman in the semi-final.
- 20:59 (IST)MC Mary Kom receives her silver medal!Mary Kom receives her silver medal in the 51kg Women's Fly category. She lost in the final to Nazym Kyzaibay.
- 20:52 (IST)Medal ceremony for completed events!The medal ceremony for the 48kg category is going on right now!
- 20:43 (IST)Rimma Volossenko wins!Kazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko wins by a first round knockout vs Huswatun Hasanah (Indonesia) in the final of Women's Light (57-60kg).
- 20:36 (IST)Next up is the Women's Light (57-60kg) category final!Huswatun Hasanah (Indonesia) faces Rimma Volossenko (Kazakhstan) in the final of Women's Light (57-60kg).
- 20:34 (IST)Sitora Turdibekova wins!Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan defeated Kazakhstan's Vladislava Kukhta in the final of Women's Feather (54-57kg) category.
- 20:20 (IST)Time for Women's Feather (54-57kg) Final!In the Women's Feather (54-57kg) final, Kazakhstan's Vladislava Kukhta faces Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova!
- 20:18 (IST)Dina Zholman wins!!In the Women's Bantam (51-54kg) category, Dina Zholman defeated Sitora Shogdarova in the final (3:2).
- 20:06 (IST)Next up is the Women's Bantam (51-54kg) final!In the next summit bout, Kazakhstan Dina Zholaman faces Uzbekistan's Sitora Shogdarova in the final of Women's Bantam (51-54kg).
- 20:05 (IST)MC Mary Kom loses by split decision!Nazym Kyzaibay has won by split decision against MC Mary Kom in the final of Women's Fly event (48-51kg).
- 19:58 (IST)Round 3: The final round begins!Mary Kom has increased her aggression and has begun to throw this big punches. Nazym Kyzaibay has been forced to a defensive stance in this round.
- 19:57 (IST)Good technique in Round 2!Nazym Kyzaibay tried to go all in during Round 2, but couldn't really get past the defensive stance of Mary Kom. There was some good faking by Kyzaibay, but Mary Kom's footwork were a treat to watch for fans!
- 19:54 (IST)Round 2 begins!The Round 2 has begun and Nazym Kyzaibay seems like she is reeling to pressure. This is what Mary Kom wants; her opponents to be out of stamina in the latter stages! Good tactics by the Indian legend!
