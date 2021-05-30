Pooja Rani won the gold medal in the 75kg Women's Middle category final at the Asian Boxing Championships, in Dubai on Sunday. She defeated Mavluda Movlonova in the gold medal clash. Meanwhile, earlier MC Mary Kom crashed to a narrow split-decision defeat against Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in the women's 51kg final. The legendary Indian boxer won the silver medal. The six-time world champion defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the semifinals on Thursday. Meanwhile, Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) also won the silver medal in her category, losing to Milana Safronova. Anupama (+81kg) also bagged a silver medal, losing to Lazzat Kungeibayeva in the final.

Asian Boxing Championships Women's Singles Finals Highlights from Dubai

