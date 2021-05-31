Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet defeated Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg final to clinch gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday. Earlier, top-seed Amit Panghal (52kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) lost their respective bouts on split decisions and took home silver medals. The Indian contingent has sought review of Amit's gold medal bout, which he lost 2-3 against World and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan. Shiva Thapa lost 2-3 to Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig in the 64kg final, taking home a silver medal. This was Thapa's fifth successive medal at the event, making him the most the first Indian male boxer in the tournament history to secure five medals.

Asian Boxing Championships 2021 Men's Finals Highlights

May 31 2021 22:20 (IST) See you next time! That's the end of our coverage, hope you liked it. Till next time goodbye! That's the end of our coverage, hope you liked it. Till next time goodbye! Share Link

May 31 2021 22:14 (IST) Bakhodir Jalolov bags +91kg gold medal! Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov beats Kazakhstan's Kamshibek Kunkabayev in the super heavyweight (+91kg) final to take home another gold medal for his country. Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov beats Kazakhstan's Kamshibek Kunkabayev in the super heavyweight (+91kg) final to take home another gold medal for his country. Share Link

May 31 2021 22:04 (IST) Bakhodir Jalolov vs Kamshibek Kunkabayev (+91kg)! Bakhodir Jalolov faces Kamshibek Kunkabayev (+91kg) in the last bout of the night. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:54 (IST) Sanjeet clinches 91kg gold! Sanjeet defeated Vassiliy Levit to take home the 91kg gold medal. Sanjeet defeated Vassiliy Levit to take home the 91kg gold medal. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:52 (IST) Levit dominates second round! Vassiliy Levit, the more experienced of the two boxers, dominated the second round and would go into the final round with the advantage. Vassiliy Levit, the more experienced of the two boxers, dominated the second round and would go into the final round with the advantage. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:48 (IST) Hard-fought opening round! The first round ends with Vassiliy Levit and Sanjeet both landing their punches in equal measures. It was a closely-fought oopening round and both boxers would claim it for themselves. The first round ends with Vassiliy Levit and Sanjeet both landing their punches in equal measures. It was a closely-fought oopening round and both boxers would claim it for themselves. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:44 (IST) Battle of best! Vassiliy Levit is the top seed while Sanjeet is the second-seeded boxer in the 91kg heavyweight category. Vassiliy Levit is the top seed while Sanjeet is the second-seeded boxer in the 91kg heavyweight category. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:42 (IST) Sanjeet faces top-seed Vassiliy Levit in 91kg final! India's Sanjeet is up against top-seed Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan in the 91kg final. India's Sanjeet is up against top-seed Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan in the 91kg final. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:41 (IST) Ruzmetov wins 81kg gold! Both boxers gave their all in this bout but Dilshodbek Ruzmetov in the end emerges as the winner of 81kg gold medal Both boxers gave their all in this bout but Dilshodbek Ruzmetov in the end emerges as the winner of 81kg gold medal Share Link

May 31 2021 21:33 (IST) Gheshlaghi's strong response! It has turned out to be brilliant contest between these two with Meysam Gheshlaghi connecting few lusty blows right on target, giving himself a good chance going into the final round. It has turned out to be brilliant contest between these two with Meysam Gheshlaghi connecting few lusty blows right on target, giving himself a good chance going into the final round. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:32 (IST) Meysam Gheshlaghi's strong left punch! A powerful left blow from Meysam Gheshlaghi and he finding his way into this bout. A powerful left blow from Meysam Gheshlaghi and he finding his way into this bout. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:29 (IST) Ruzmetov on top after first round! Ruzmetov has dropped his guard from the opening round itself, inviting Gheshlaghi to come close and has so far used his experience to good effect, striking a perfect balance between attack and defence. Ruzmetov has dropped his guard from the opening round itself, inviting Gheshlaghi to come close and has so far used his experience to good effect, striking a perfect balance between attack and defence. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:27 (IST) Bright start from Ruzmetov! Dilshodbek Ruzmetov gets off to a sharp start as lands his left hook early on in the opening round. Dilshodbek Ruzmetov gets off to a sharp start as lands his left hook early on in the opening round. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:26 (IST) Meysam Gheshlaghi vs Dilshodbek Ruzmetov (81kg) Iran's Meysam Gheshlaghi takes on Uzbekistan's Dilshodbek Ruzmetov in the 81kg final. Iran's Meysam Gheshlaghi takes on Uzbekistan's Dilshodbek Ruzmetov in the 81kg final. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:23 (IST) Uzbekistan's Jafarov Saidjamshid wins 75kg gold! A fiercely competitive bout and Uzbekistan's Jafarov Saidjamshid comes out on top to take home the 75kg gold medal, beating Abilkhan Amankul on split decision. A fiercely competitive bout and Uzbekistan's Jafarov Saidjamshid comes out on top to take home the 75kg gold medal, beating Abilkhan Amankul on split decision. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:17 (IST) Amankul takes charge! After a close first round, Abilkhan Amankul has started the second round on the front foot, adopting more aggressive approach. However, Jafarov Saidjamshid has not allowed his opponent to land his punches with any much force. Jafarov is facing the standing count, after and he is not very happy about it. After a close first round, Abilkhan Amankul has started the second round on the front foot, adopting more aggressive approach. However, Jafarov Saidjamshid has not allowed his opponent to land his punches with any much force. Jafarov is facing the standing count, after and he is not very happy about it. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:10 (IST) Jafarov Saidjamshid vs Abilkhan Amankul (75kg)! Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan enters the ring in the red corner, while Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan is blue corner. Both the boxers are unseeded. Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan enters the ring in the red corner, while Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan is blue corner. Both the boxers are unseeded. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:08 (IST) Bobo-Usmon Baturov wins 69kg gold! What a disappointing end to the bout as an injury to Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the opening round meant he couldn't continue and Bobo-Usmon Baturov was declared the winner. What a disappointing end to the bout as an injury to Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the opening round meant he couldn't continue and Bobo-Usmon Baturov was declared the winner. Share Link

May 31 2021 21:04 (IST) Bobo-Usmon Baturov vs Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69kg)! Uzbekistan's Bobo-Usmon Baturov is up against Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the 69kg final. Uzbekistan's Bobo-Usmon Baturov is up against Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the 69kg final. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:47 (IST) Shiva Thapa on ascendency! Both boxers seem very happy with their performance in the second round but Shiva Thapa will go in to the third round with more confidence, leaving Chinzorig to up his game in the last round. Both boxers seem very happy with their performance in the second round but Shiva Thapa will go in to the third round with more confidence, leaving Chinzorig to up his game in the last round. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:41 (IST) Level at first round! Measured start from both the boxers in the opening round. Both pugilists didn't want to give thjeir opponent any advantage hence went with rather cautious approach. The coming rounds are expected to witness the change in tactics. Measured start from both the boxers in the opening round. Both pugilists didn't want to give thjeir opponent any advantage hence went with rather cautious approach. The coming rounds are expected to witness the change in tactics. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:39 (IST) Shiva Thapa enters the ring! India's Shiva Thapa is up against Baatarsukh Chinzorig in the 64kg final. The Indian boxer is the red corner with his Mongolian opponent in blue corner. India's Shiva Thapa is up against Baatarsukh Chinzorig in the 64kg final. The Indian boxer is the red corner with his Mongolian opponent in blue corner. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:38 (IST) Erdenebat Tsendbaatar wins 60kg gold! Erdenebat Tsendbaatar beats Iran's Daniyal Shahbakhsh by a 5-0 unanimous decision to win the 60kg gold. Tsendbaatar was the defending champion and he successfully fought for his title with a dominant performance. Erdenebat Tsendbaatar beats Iran's Daniyal Shahbakhsh by a 5-0 unanimous decision to win the 60kg gold. Tsendbaatar was the defending champion and he successfully fought for his title with a dominant performance. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:32 (IST) Daniyal Shahbakhsh vs Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (60kg) Iran's Daniyal Shahbakhsh is up against Erdenebat Tsendbaatar of Mongolia in the 60kg final. Iran's Daniyal Shahbakhsh is up against Erdenebat Tsendbaatar of Mongolia in the 60kg final. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:21 (IST) Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov vs Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu (56kg)! Mongolia's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu wins the 56khg gold beating Uzbekistan's Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov on split verdict. Kharkhuu lifted his game when it mattered the most in the third and final round to win the closely-fought fight. Mongolia's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu wins the 56khg gold beating Uzbekistan's Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov on split verdict. Kharkhuu lifted his game when it mattered the most in the third and final round to win the closely-fought fight. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:09 (IST) Amit Panghal takes home 52kg silver! Amit Panghal (52kg) lost 2-3 against the reigning World and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the final of Asian Boxing Championships. Amit Panghal (52kg) lost 2-3 against the reigning World and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the final of Asian Boxing Championships. Share Link

May 31 2021 20:00 (IST) Strong show from Amit Panghal! This round should go to the Indian boxer in the red corner who kept his opponent quiet for the major part. This round should go to the Indian boxer in the red corner who kept his opponent quiet for the major part. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:58 (IST) Much better from Amit in this round as he lands his left punch right on the target. He has been cautious but very effective in this round. Much better from Amit in this round as he lands his left punch right on the target. He has been cautious but very effective in this round. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:56 (IST) Good opening round! Both boxers were quite technical and light on their feet. They both didn't get too close to each other but used their reach to strike from the distance. Both boxers were quite technical and light on their feet. They both didn't get too close to each other but used their reach to strike from the distance. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:54 (IST) Fast start to the bout form both boxers, making up for an exciting contest between the top-seeded and second-seconded boxers in the category. Fast start to the bout form both boxers, making up for an exciting contest between the top-seeded and second-seconded boxers in the category. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:53 (IST) First round begins! India's Amit Panghal is in red corner while Shakhobidin Zoirov is in the blue corner. India's Amit Panghal is in red corner while Shakhobidin Zoirov is in the blue corner. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:51 (IST) Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov! Next up will be India's Amit Panghal taking on second-seed Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan. Next up will be India's Amit Panghal taking on second-seed Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:50 (IST) Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov wins 49kg gold! Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov gets the better of teenager Daniyal Sabit by a uniamous 5-0 verdict to win 49kg gold. Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov gets the better of teenager Daniyal Sabit by a uniamous 5-0 verdict to win 49kg gold. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:46 (IST) Third round! Daniyal Sabit continues to be on the front foot pushing Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov into the corners. However, Mirzakhmedov has used all his experience and kept himself in contention by landing some powerful blows. Daniyal Sabit continues to be on the front foot pushing Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov into the corners. However, Mirzakhmedov has used all his experience and kept himself in contention by landing some powerful blows. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:45 (IST) Another exciting round! If first round was close, this round was even more closer, with both players needing some attention from the doctors for a couple of minor injuries. If first round was close, this round was even more closer, with both players needing some attention from the doctors for a couple of minor injuries. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:40 (IST) Close fight! Daniyal Sabit looked more confident in the first round but Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov landed a few of his punches on target. Daniyal Sabit looked more confident in the first round but Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov landed a few of his punches on target. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:37 (IST) Young Daniyal Sabit shows his aggression! Daniyal Sabit starts aggressively in this bout pushing Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov to adopt defensive approach. Daniyal Sabit starts aggressively in this bout pushing Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov to adopt defensive approach. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:27 (IST) Minutes away from the start! In the first bout, Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov will face Kazakhstan boxer Daniyal Sabit in the 49kg final. In the first bout, Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov will face Kazakhstan boxer Daniyal Sabit in the 49kg final. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:21 (IST) Indian women boxers won one gold and three silver medals! Pooja Rani won the gold medal, while star boxer Mary Kom and two other female boxers won silver after coming short in their respective finals. Pooja Rani won the gold medal, while star boxer Mary Kom and two other female boxers won silver after coming short in their respective finals. Share Link

May 31 2021 19:01 (IST) Sanjeet faces silver-medallist from Rio Olympics! Sanjeet, who got the better of Uzbekistan's Sanjar Tursunov in last round, will Vassiliy Levit, who who won sliver at Rio Olympics. Sanjeet, who got the better of Uzbekistan's Sanjar Tursunov in last round, will Vassiliy Levit, who who won sliver at Rio Olympics. Share Link