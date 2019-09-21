 
Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov Final World Boxing Championships 2019 Highlights: Amit Panghal First Indian Male Boxer To Bag World Championships Silver

Updated:21 September 2019 20:06 IST

Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov Final: Amit Panghal takes home silver after losing to Shakhobidin Zoirov in the men's 52kg final of World Boxing Championships.

Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov: Amit Panghal takes home World Boxing Championships silver. © Facebook

Amit Panghal lost to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov by unanimous decision 0:5 in the final of the men's 52kg flyweight category at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Saturday. Amit Panghal is the first Indian male boxer to win the silver medal for the country as previously all five boxers won the bronze in World Boxing Championships. Amit Panghal's silver has taken India's medal tally in the prestigious tournament to six medals; five bronze and one silver. On Friday, Manish Kaushik (63kg) lost to top-seeded Andy Cruz of Cuba by unanimous decision as the Indian boxer finished the tournament with a bronze medal to his name.

Highlights Between Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championships final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia
 

  • 19:53 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    That's it from us!

    Thank you for tuning in for our live coverage of the World Boxing Championships final. It wasn't the result India was hoping for but Amit Panghal has made the country proud by becoming the first male boxer to win silver for India. 
  • 19:47 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    Amit takes silver!

    Amit Panghal loses to Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final by unanimous decision as he takes home silver medal. The first Indian male boxer to win a silver in the prestigious tournament.
  • 19:41 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    End of round 2!

    The second round is done and Amit Panghal looks like he is trailing in the final.
  • 19:37 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    End of round 1!

    Amit Panghal took a few blows initially in the first round but he landed a couple of heavy punches late in the round.
  • 19:34 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    First round is underway!

    The first round is underway in the final of World Boxing Championships men's 52kg fly category.
  • 19:33 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    Both boxers are out in the squared circle!

    Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov walk out towards the ring.

  • 19:30 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    We are minutes away from live action!

    The final of World Boxing Championships is about to get underway and it will be India's Amit Panghal squaring off against Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in men's 52kg fly category.

  • 19:26 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    Manish Kaushik gave India its 5th medal in World Boxing Championships!

    India have won five bronze medals in World Boxing Championships claimed by Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015), Gaurav Bidhuri (2017) and Manish Kaushik (2019).
  • 19:21 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    Shakhobidin Zoirov is an Olympic gold medallist!

    Amit Panghal's opponent is an Olympic Gold Medallist, he won gold in 2016.
  • 19:16 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    Amit Panghal defeated Saken Bibossinov!

    Amit Panghal defeated Saken Bibossinov by split decision 3:2 on Friday to become the Indian male boxer to enter into the final of World Boxing Championships.
  • 19:11 (IST)Sep 21, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of the World Boxing Championships final. India's Amit Panghal will be in action as he looks to get India's first Gold medal in the prestigious tournament.
    Topics mentioned in this article Boxing Live Blogs
