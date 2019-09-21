Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov Final World Boxing Championships 2019 Highlights: Amit Panghal First Indian Male Boxer To Bag World Championships Silver
Updated:21 September 2019 20:06 IST
Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov Final: Amit Panghal takes home silver after losing to Shakhobidin Zoirov in the men's 52kg final of World Boxing Championships.
Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov: Amit Panghal takes home World Boxing Championships silver. © Facebook
Amit Panghal lost to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov by unanimous decision 0:5 in the final of the men's 52kg flyweight category at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Saturday. Amit Panghal is the first Indian male boxer to win the silver medal for the country as previously all five boxers won the bronze in World Boxing Championships. Amit Panghal's silver has taken India's medal tally in the prestigious tournament to six medals; five bronze and one silver. On Friday, Manish Kaushik (63kg) lost to top-seeded Andy Cruz of Cuba by unanimous decision as the Indian boxer finished the tournament with a bronze medal to his name.
Highlights Between Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championships final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.