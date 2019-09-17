Amit Panghal Beats Batuhan Citfci To Enter World Boxing Championships Quarterfinals

Amit Panghal beat Batuhan Citfci by an unanimous 5-0 verdict in Men's Fly 52kg pre-quarters at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Tuesday . With this, he entered the quarter-finals, which will be played on Wednesday. The Asian Games gold medallist is seeking his first medal from the World Championships and is India's best bet in the tournament. Other Indian boxers in the fray are Manish Kaushik, Sanjeet and Kavinder Singh Bisht, who will be seen in action in Men's Light 57-63kg, Men's Heavy 81-91kg and Men's Bantam 52-57kg, respectively, later in the day.

In an attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the world event for the second consecutive edition, Asian Championships silver medallist Bisht (57 kg) will lock horns with Finland's Arslan Khataev.

The fifth seed had made a splash the last time when he knocked out two-time World Championships medallist Mohamed Flissi of Algeria on his way to the quarter-finals, and will hope to keep that run going this time.

While Manish will face Mongolia's fourth seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh, Sanjeet will take on Uzbekistan's second seed Sanjar Tursunov, whom he had got the better of at the 2018 India Open.

(With IANS Inputs)