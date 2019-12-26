Amir Khan Shocked By "All The Hate" For Celebrating Christmas
British boxer Amir Khan was stumped by the hateful reactions he got for posting Christmas wishes on his social media platforms.
Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan was slammed on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram for celebrating Christmas with his family. On Wednesday, Amir Khan had posted a picture with his wife and kids in "Christmas outfits". "Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas," Amir Khan wrote with the picture. The post, however, did not go down well with his followers as the boxer drew a lot of flak for celebrating the Christian festival despite being a Muslim. The former light-welterweight world champion, then decided to respond to "all the hate" with a message that read, "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k'."
So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k'— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 26, 2019
Amir Khan, who hopes to fight Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather Jr., was born and raised in Manchester and won an Olympic silver medal for Britain. The 33-year old hopes to return the professional circuit in 2020.
"Hopefully in March or April, I'll be back out again," Amir Khan told IFL TV.
"Location and the opponent hasn't been named yet, but we're looking at a location, and then hopefully after that at the end of the year. 2020 could be my final big year, so let's see how I feel. Yeah, why not?" said Khan when asked if the fight will be in England.
"I think it can be. I'm keeping all my options open," said Amir Khan.