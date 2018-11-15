 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom Leads Indian Contingent At Opening Ceremony. In Pictures

Updated: 15 November 2018 00:11 IST

Mary Kom will be chasing a historic sixth gold medal at the AIBA Women's World Championships.

Women
Mary Kom led the Indian contingent at the AIBA Women's World Championships opening ceremony. © AIBA

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Boxing Championships is all set to begin from November 15, and all eyes will be on London Olympics bronze medallist Mary Kom. The Indian boxer will be chasing a historic sixth gold medal and is placed in the second half of the draw. Mary Kom faces two main hurdles in the form of Uzbekistan's Julasal Sultonalieva and North Korean Kim Hyang Mi. Kom's main opponent in the semifinals could be the North Korean Kim Hyang Mi, who won the silver medal at the ABC Confederation.

549p39v

The opening ceremony projected India's rich culture in various dance forms -- Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Oddisi and folk -- getting a big applause.

fcc17bao
al9nb6ag

The martial arts exponents also brought out their expertise during the ceremony which kept the spectators mesmerised. The Shillong Chamber Choir entertained the audience and foreign participants with their foot-tapping music. The choir members rocked the stage, making the occasion a memorable one with melodious performances and pianist Neil Nongkynrih conducted the orchestra with finesse.

443c10vo
1pg2r8k8

Mary Kom, the No. 2 seed Indian in 48-Kg Category will not have to enter the ring until Sunday when she takes on the winner of the preliminary round bout between Kazakhstan's Algerim Kassenayeva and American Jazzell Bobadilla.

Apart from Mary Kom, the other Indians with first-round byes are Rani Pinki (51), Sonia (57), Sarita Devi (60), Lovlina Borgohain (69), Saweety (75) and Seena Punia (81+).

India will also hope for a medal from former world champion and five-time Asian gold winner Sarita Devi in the lightweight category (60 kg), the second best boxer after Mary Kom. The fourth-seed Sarita Devi is likely to face China's Yang Wenlu, the defending world champion, and Russian Anastasiia Beliakova, the Rio Olympics bronze medal winner on her way to the gold.

Comments
Topics : Mary Kom Sarita Devi Boxing
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Opening ceremony projected India's rich culture in various dance forms
  • Mary Kom led the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony
  • The Shillong Chamber Choir entertained the foreign participants
Related Articles
Mary Kom Eyes Historic Sixth Gold Medal In AIBA Women
Mary Kom Eyes Historic Sixth Gold Medal In AIBA Women's World Championships
Asian Games 2018: They
Asian Games 2018: They're Nothing Without Mary - Indian Boxers Struggle Without Mary Kom
MC Mary Kom Recalls The Day She Won Bronze At The 2012 London Olympics
MC Mary Kom Recalls The Day She Won Bronze At The 2012 London Olympics
2018 Asian Games: Mary Kom Pulls Out Of India
2018 Asian Games: Mary Kom Pulls Out Of India's Boxing Squad
Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal Condemn Growing Rape Cases In India
Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal Condemn Growing Rape Cases In India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.