বিশ্বকাপের দ্বিতীয় সর্বনিম্ন রান করে টুইটারে আক্রান্ত পাকিস্তান

#PAKvWI

I am Still with Pakistan team

we need strong batting line

If we Continue like that , We,ll Fail yo achiive 50+ against England

Captain @SarfarazA_54 Ahmed Do not gave up . You are Hope . You can do it . Yes you did it in WCT2017 YOU,LL DO IT AGAIN

YES WE BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/4N2iNYKEjs