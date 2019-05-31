 
বিশ্বকাপ 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

পাকিস্তান অধিনায়কের উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠানের পোষাক নিয়ে সরগরম সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

Updated: 31 May 2019 18:11 IST
যখন সব দলের অধিনায়করাই শ্যুট-বুটে হাজির হয়েছিলেন বাকিংহ্যাম প্যালেসে রানি এলিজাবেথের সঙ্গে দেখা করতে তখন একদম দেশীয় পোষাকে যান পাকিস্তানের অধিনায়ক সরফরাজ আহমেদ।

Pakistan
দেশের সংস্কৃতি মেনেই পোষাক পরেছিলেন সরফরাজ আহমেদ © টুইটার

যখন সব দলের অধিনায়করাই শ্যুট-বুটে হাজির হয়েছিলেন বাকিংহ্যাম প্যালেসে রানি এলিজাবেথের সঙ্গে দেখা করতে তখন একদম দেশীয় পোষাকে যান পাকিস্তানের অধিনায়ক সরফরাজ আহমেদ (Sarfaraz Ahamed)। সেখানে এলিজাবেথ দ্বিতীয় ছাড়াও ছিলেন প্রিন্স হ্যারি এবং রাজপরিবারের আরও অনেক সদস্য। সেখানেই সরফরাজ আহমেদকে (Sarfaraz Ahamed)দেখা গিয়েছে স্থানীয় পোষাক সাদা শালোয়ার কামিজের সঙ্গে সবুজ ব্লেজার পরে। যখন তাঁর পোষাক নিয়ে কেউ কেউ সমালোচনার ঝড় তোলার চেষ্টা করেছেন তখন বেশিরভাগই দাঁড়িয়েছেন তাঁর পাশে। অনেকে তো মনে করছেন, নিজেদের সংস্কৃতিকে বিদেশের মাটিতে ধরে রাখার সাহস দেখিয়েছেন তিনি। 

পাকিস্তানের লেখক তারেক ফতে লেখেন, পাজামা পরে গিয়েছে। এর সঙ্গে তিনি লেখেন, তিনি অবাক হয়েছেন পাকিস্তান অধিনায়ককে লুঙ্গি-গেঞ্জি-টুপিতে না দেখে। 

যখন তারেক ফতের মন্তব্যকে উড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন পাকিস্তানের সমর্থকরা তখন সরফরাজের হয়ে মুখ খুলেছেন ভারতীয় ক্রিকেটপ্রেমীরাও। 

ভারত অধিনায়ক বিরাট কোহলিও ছিলেন সেই অনুষ্ঠানে। যেখানে ইয়ন মর্গ্যানের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েই রানির সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ করেন তিনি। তার পর ভারতীয় সমর্থক মহলে দাবি ওঠে কোহিনুর হিরে নিয়ে আসার। 

২০১৭তে এই ইংল্যান্ডেই চ্যাম্পিয়ন্স ট্রফি জিতেছিল পাকিস্তান। সেই একই জায়গায় দু'বছর পর আবার বিশ্বকাপ। আর এটাই আত্মবিশ্বাস যোগাচ্ছে পাকিস্তান ক্রিকেট দলকে।

শুক্রবার পাওয়ার হিটিং ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিজের বিরুদ্ধে ট্রেন্ট ব্রিজে নামবে পাকিস্তান। প্রস্তুতি ম্যাচে আফগানিস্তানের বিরুদ্ধে হারের মুখ দেখতে হয়েছে পাকিস্তানকে।

 শেষ ১০টি একদিনের আন্তর্জাতিক ম্যাচে হারের মুখ দেখতে হয়েছে পাকিস্তানকে। অস্ট্রেলিয়ার কাছে ৫-০ হোয়াইটওয়াশের পর ইংল্যান্ডের কাছে ৪-০তে হারতে হয়েছে। আর সবার শেষে আফগানিস্তানের বিরুদ্ধে হার। কিন্তু অধিনায়ক সরফরাজ আহমেদ দলকে তাতাচ্ছেন ২০১৭-র কথা বলেই।

হাইলাইট
  • বাকিংহ্যাম প্যালেসে ট্র্যাডিশনাল পোষাকে হাজির হয়েছিলেন সরফরাজ আহমেদ
  • লেখ তারেক ফতে তাঁর সমা‌লোচনা করেন
  • ভারতীয় সমর্থকরাঈও সরফরাজ আহমেদের পাশে দাঁড়ান
