পাকিস্তান অধিনায়কের উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠানের পোষাক নিয়ে সরগরম সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

পাকিস্তানের লেখক তারেক ফতে লেখেন, পাজামা পরে গিয়েছে। এর সঙ্গে তিনি লেখেন, তিনি অবাক হয়েছেন পাকিস্তান অধিনায়ককে লুঙ্গি-গেঞ্জি-টুপিতে না দেখে।

Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I'm surprised he didn't come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume. How does ...? — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

যখন তারেক ফতের মন্তব্যকে উড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন পাকিস্তানের সমর্থকরা তখন সরফরাজের হয়ে মুখ খুলেছেন ভারতীয় ক্রিকেটপ্রেমীরাও।

See absolutely nothing wrong with that. He is dressed well, looks good, embraces his culture, is confident enough to wear what he is comfortable in. See no reason for making any concessions for the queen. — Jai Hind (@mrjaihind) May 30, 2019

I was not expecting this from you. Mahatma Gandhi met King in London in Dhoti. His advisers called him dont do that ,he replied I want to show that king robbed me n my country,I have nothing to luxury. — R (@ravindraj12) May 30, 2019

I differ on this. what is the harm if someone dresses in his own country's dress. why it is essential to wear suit in England? If that be so, will every foreigner visiting PM Modi, should essentially wear kurta paizama? and alternately should all ladies wear skirt in England? — ketan Satnalia (@kesa1917) May 30, 2019

What's wrong? If it was me I would have probably gone in a traditional south Indian attire. That's my wish. That's Indian, That's subcontinent's culture. There is nothing wrong in going in a western attire but there is no need to ridicule someone for wearing traditional attire — Naga Abhishek Bollapragada (@nbollapr) May 30, 2019

It's really sad that even in such a competitive world, we are judging based on clothes. Let me remind you sir, we Indians too have almost same culture and it's good if @SarfarazA_54 wants to promote his culture. Also, GROW UP. — Mohita (@itsmohitahere) May 30, 2019

What's wrong in wearing his National dress? In fact, I wish even Virat had the sense or right advice of wearing his national dress too! — Ranendra Ojha (@ranendra_ojha) May 30, 2019

For once i dont see anything wrong in this...

Ideally all the captains should have dressed in their native "poshaakhs"...



Does the queen wear a saree when she comes here to visit heads of states? Or her children n grandkids adhere to other cultures dress codes? No! — Chowkidar Renu Gadgil(@RenuGadgil) May 30, 2019

ভারত অধিনায়ক বিরাট কোহলিও ছিলেন সেই অনুষ্ঠানে। যেখানে ইয়ন মর্গ্যানের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েই রানির সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ করেন তিনি। তার পর ভারতীয় সমর্থক মহলে দাবি ওঠে কোহিনুর হিরে নিয়ে আসার।

২০১৭তে এই ইংল্যান্ডেই চ্যাম্পিয়ন্স ট্রফি জিতেছিল পাকিস্তান। সেই একই জায়গায় দু'বছর পর আবার বিশ্বকাপ। আর এটাই আত্মবিশ্বাস যোগাচ্ছে পাকিস্তান ক্রিকেট দলকে।

শুক্রবার পাওয়ার হিটিং ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিজের বিরুদ্ধে ট্রেন্ট ব্রিজে নামবে পাকিস্তান। প্রস্তুতি ম্যাচে আফগানিস্তানের বিরুদ্ধে হারের মুখ দেখতে হয়েছে পাকিস্তানকে।

শেষ ১০টি একদিনের আন্তর্জাতিক ম্যাচে হারের মুখ দেখতে হয়েছে পাকিস্তানকে। অস্ট্রেলিয়ার কাছে ৫-০ হোয়াইটওয়াশের পর ইংল্যান্ডের কাছে ৪-০তে হারতে হয়েছে। আর সবার শেষে আফগানিস্তানের বিরুদ্ধে হার। কিন্তু অধিনায়ক সরফরাজ আহমেদ দলকে তাতাচ্ছেন ২০১৭-র কথা বলেই।