 
don't
miss
ভাষা
সব খেলাধুলা
বিশ্বকাপ 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan: পাকিস্তানকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন ইমরান খান

Updated: 16 June 2019 14:44 IST
Read in English

পাকিস্তান প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও প্রাক্তন বিশ্বকাপ জয়ী ক্রিকেটার ইমরান খানের শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ে নামছে পাকিস্তান দল।

India vs Pakistan: Imran Khan Wishes Team Good Luck And Give Advice
বিশ্বকাপের সব থেকে বড় ম্যাচে আজ মুখোমুখি ভারত-পাকিস্তান © এএফপি

তিনি পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী (Pakistan Prime Minister। তার আগে তিনি পাকিস্তানের প্রাক্তন তারকা ক্রিকেটার, অধিনায়ক। তাই তার দল যখন ভারতের বিরুদ্ধে নামছে তখন তাঁর থেকে শুভেচ্ছা পাওয়াটা দলের জন্যও অনেক বড় প্রাপ্তি। তিনি ইমরান খান (Imran Khan)। রবিবার ম্যানচেস্টারে ২০১৯ বিশ্বকাপে মুখোমুখি হচ্ছে ভারত-পাকিস্তান (india-Pakistan)। এই ইমরান কানের হাত ধরেই ১৯৯২-এ বিশ্বকাপ জিতেছিল পাকিস্তান। তিনিই হাড্ডাহাড্ডি লড়াইয়ের আগে একগুচ্ছ টুইটের মাধ্যমে দলকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন এবং উপদেশও দিলেন। ইমরান খান (Imran Khan) পাক অধিনায়ক সরফরাজ আহমেদকে (Sarfaraz Ahmed) উপদেশ দিয়েছেন, যদি পিচ ভিজে না থাকে তা হলে টস জিতলে ব্যাটিং নেওয়াটাই সমিচিন। তিনি বলেন, ‘‘আমি যখন ক্রিকেট শুরু করেছিলাম তখন ছিল ৭০ শতাংশ প্রতিভা আর ৩০ শতাংশ মানসিকতা। আর আমি যখন ক্রিকেট ছাড়লাম তখন বিষয়টি ৫০-৫০ হয়ে গিয়েছে। আমি আমার বন্ধু গাভাস্কারের সঙ্গে একমত এখন ৬০ শতাংশ মানসিক খেলা আর ৪০ শতাংশ প্রতিভা। আজ মাইন্ড গেম ৬০ শতাংশেরো বেশি থাকবে।''

IND Vs PAK Preview: পাকিস্তানের বিরুদ্ধে রেকর্ড ধরে রাখার লক্ষ্যে ভারত

ইমরানের মতে দুই দলই চূড়ান্ত মাঈনসিক চাপের মধ্যে থেকেই এই ম্যাচ খেলতে নামছে। তাঁর মতে, যাঁরা এই চাপটাকে কাটিয়ে উঠতে পারবেন তাঁরাই দিনের শেষে জয়ী হবে। হারের সব ভয়কে পিছনে ফেলে নামতে হবে। 

তিনি বলেন, ‘‘ভারত ফেভারিট হতে পারে কিন্তু তোমাদের সব ভয় দূর করে মাঠে নামতে হবে এবং নিজের সেরাটা দিতে হবে শেষ বল পর্যন্ত। এবং ফল যাই হোক মেনে নিতে হবে। গোটা দেশ তোমাদের জন্য প্রার্থণা করছে।''

ওল্ড ট্রাফোর্ডে এ দিনের ম্যাচ ঘিরে অনেক প্রত্যাশা। ধরেই নেওয়া হয়েছে ভারত জিতবে। বিশ্বকাপের অন্যতম দাবিদার ভারত। আবহাওয়া যদি সমস্যায় না ফেলে তা হলে ভাল ম্যাচের অপেক্ষায় ক্রিকেট বিশ্ব। 

Comments
খেলা সংক্রান্ত সকল সাম্প্রতিক খবর জানতে লাইক করুন আমাদের Facebook পেজ অথবা ফলো করুন Twitter আর সাবস্ক্রাইব করুন YouTube
হাইলাইট
  • ভারত-পাকিস্তান ম্যাচের আগে উপদেশ ইমরান খানের
  • রবিবার ম্যানচেস্টারে মুখোমুখি ভারত-পাকিস্তান
  • ইমরান খানের হাত ধরেই ১৯৯২-এ বিশ্বকাপ জিতেছিল পাকিস্তান
সম্পর্কিত খবর
পাকিস্তানের দারুণ প্রত্যাবর্তনে কী বললেন ইমরানসহ প্রাক্তন তারকারা
পাকিস্তানের দারুণ প্রত্যাবর্তনে কী বললেন ইমরানসহ প্রাক্তন তারকারা
India vs Pakistan: পাকিস্তানকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন ইমরান খান
India vs Pakistan: পাকিস্তানকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন ইমরান খান
ইমরান খানের পর ভারতের পদক্ষেপ নিয়ে মুখ খুল‌লেন শাহীদ আফ্রিদি
ইমরান খানের পর ভারতের পদক্ষেপ নিয়ে মুখ খুল‌লেন শাহীদ আফ্রিদি
আইএমজি-রিলায়েন্সের সরে দাঁড়ানো নিয়ে মুখ খুলল পিসিবি
আইএমজি-রিলায়েন্সের সরে দাঁড়ানো নিয়ে মুখ খুলল পিসিবি
মোহালি থেকে সরানো হল পাকিস্তান ক্রিকেটারদের প্রায় ১৫টি ছবি
মোহালি থেকে সরানো হল পাকিস্তান ক্রিকেটারদের প্রায় ১৫টি ছবি
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.