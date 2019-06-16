India vs Pakistan: পাকিস্তানকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন ইমরান খান

IND Vs PAK Preview: পাকিস্তানের বিরুদ্ধে রেকর্ড ধরে রাখার লক্ষ্যে ভারত

ইমরানের মতে দুই দলই চূড়ান্ত মাঈনসিক চাপের মধ্যে থেকেই এই ম্যাচ খেলতে নামছে। তাঁর মতে, যাঁরা এই চাপটাকে কাটিয়ে উঠতে পারবেন তাঁরাই দিনের শেষে জয়ী হবে। হারের সব ভয়কে পিছনে ফেলে নামতে হবে।

তিনি বলেন, ‘‘ভারত ফেভারিট হতে পারে কিন্তু তোমাদের সব ভয় দূর করে মাঠে নামতে হবে এবং নিজের সেরাটা দিতে হবে শেষ বল পর্যন্ত। এবং ফল যাই হোক মেনে নিতে হবে। গোটা দেশ তোমাদের জন্য প্রার্থণা করছে।''

When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60% 1/5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

2/5 Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

3/5 All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team: — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

4/5 1. In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

5/5 3. Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

ওল্ড ট্রাফোর্ডে এ দিনের ম্যাচ ঘিরে অনেক প্রত্যাশা। ধরেই নেওয়া হয়েছে ভারত জিতবে। বিশ্বকাপের অন্যতম দাবিদার ভারত। আবহাওয়া যদি সমস্যায় না ফেলে তা হলে ভাল ম্যাচের অপেক্ষায় ক্রিকেট বিশ্ব।