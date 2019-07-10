সেমিতেই স্বপ্নভঙ্গ বিরাটদের, পাশে দাঁড়ালেন সমর্থকরা

১৮ রানের হারের পরে কোহলিদের পাশে দাঁড়ান প্রাক্তন ক্রিকেটার ও বলিউড তারকারা। টুইটারে ধোনি ও জাদেজার লড়াইকে মান্যতা দিয়ে টুইট করেন তাঁরা।

World Cup 2019 Semi Final, IND Vs NZ: ব্যর্থ ধোনি-জাডেজার লড়াই, সেমিফাইনালেই বিদায় ভারতের

Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

A run out by a direct hit. One superb catch. Economical ten overs. And the best knock of his ODI career. It's not fair to end up on the losing side...well played, Jadeja. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 10, 2019

Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019

ভারতকে সান্ত্বনা দিয়ে এক ভক্ত লেখেন:

When cricket is a game, it is natural for one to win and the other to lose.. and this is not the end of the world., and this is not the last cricket game..



We will definitely come back again..

It's good that everybody cares..

CHAK DE INDIA.. !!????????@BCCI @ICC #Indians pic.twitter.com/Q4RLt7fck5 — Sijo A George (@sijoageorge) July 10, 2019

রবীন্দ্র জাদেজা, যাঁকে দলে রাখার পরে অনেকের ভুরু কুঁচকে গিয়েছিল, সেই জাড্ডুই শেষ পর্যন্ত লড়াই চালিয়ে যান। বল করে ক্রিজে বেঁধে রাখেন কিউইদের। দুরন্ত ক্যাচ লুফে ও এক থ্রোয়ে রানআউট করে ফিল্ডিংয়েও চমকে দেন তিনি। পরে ব্যাট হাতেও দারুণ লড়ে দলকে ভরসা জোগান। কিন্তু শেষরক্ষা হল না।

শচীনের জোড়া রেকর্ড ভেঙে নয়া ইতিহাস গড়ার মুখে থমকে গেল রোহিতের ব্যাট

জাদেজার প্রশংসা করে এক ভক্ত টুইট করেন::

Even though we lost the match, we did it with lot of pride... Every day is not the same and today was just not our day... @imjadeja you earned your respect today for life... We love you team India.. no matter you win or you lose #MenInBlue #Warriors — Neha Khaitan (@NehaKhaitan6) July 10, 2019

খেলায় ভারতের সম্ভাবনা শেষ হয়ে যায় যখন ধোনি আউট হয়ে যান মার্টিন গাপটিলের থ্রোয়ে।

ধোনি ও জাদেজাকে প্রশংসা করে এক ভক্ত টুইট করেন:

I am proud of the way we played the tournament.

We are best in the world.#ThankyouDhoni for being a hope for the country when India lose everything.

You are always the last man standing.#Jadeja deserves a permanent spot in the team.#CWC19 #indiavsNewzealand

See you next year pic.twitter.com/6bxASdz2JT — Abhay ???????? (@the_indoorsman) July 10, 2019

জয়ের ফলে নিউজিল্যান্ড পৌঁছে গেল ফাইনালে। পরপর দু'বার। ১৪ জুলাই লর্ডসে দ্বিতীয় সেমিফাইনালের বিজয়ী দলের মুখোমুখি হবে তারা।