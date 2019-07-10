 
বিশ্বকাপ 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

সেমিতেই স্বপ্নভঙ্গ বিরাটদের, পাশে দাঁড়ালেন সমর্থকরা

Updated: 10 July 2019 21:55 IST
১৮ রানের হারের পরে কোহলিদের পাশে দাঁড়ান প্রাক্তন ক্রিকেটার ও বলিউড তারকারা। টুইটারে ধোনি ও জাদেজার লড়াইকে মান্যতা দিয়ে টুইট করেন তাঁরা।

সপ্তম উইকেটে ধোনি ও জাদেজার শতরানের পার্টনারশিপ লড়াইয়ে ফেরায় ভারতকে। © এএফপি

ম্যাঞ্চেস্টারে বিশ্বকাপের (World Cup 2019) প্রথম সেমিফাইনালে ভারতকে (India) ১৮ রানে হারিয়ে দিয়ে ফাইনালে চলে গেল নিউজিল্যান্ড (New Zealand)। ২৪০ রান তাড়া করতে নেমে ২২১-এর বেশি করতে পারেনি ভারত (India)। সবথেকে ভাল ব্যাট করে গেলেন রবীন্দ্র জাদেজা (Rabindra Jadeja)। তিনি ৭৭ রান করেন। ম্যাট হেনরি ৩ উইকেট তুলে নেন। এই নিয়ে পরপর দু'বার কিউইরা বিশ্বকাপের ফাইনালে উঠল। মাত্র পাঁচ রান স্কোর বোর্ডে উঠতেই ভারত হারায় তাদের তিন সেরা ব্যাটসম্যান রোহিত, কোহলি ও রাহুলকে। তিনজনেই করেন এক রান। শেষে সপ্তম উইকেটে ধোনি ও জাদেজার শতরানের পার্টনারশিপ আবার লড়াইয়ে ফেরায় ভারতকে। কিন্তু জয়ের দোরগোড়ায় এসেও শেষ পর্যন্ত জেতা হল না ভারতের। ৪৯.৩ ওভারে ২২১ রানে শেষ হয়ে যায় বিরাটদের লড়াই।

World Cup 2019 Semi Final, IND Vs NZ: ব্যর্থ ধোনি-জাডেজার লড়াই, সেমিফাইনালেই বিদায় ভারতের

ভারতকে সান্ত্বনা দিয়ে এক ভক্ত লেখেন:

রবীন্দ্র জাদেজা, যাঁকে দলে রাখার পরে অনেকের ভুরু কুঁচকে গিয়েছিল, সেই জাড্ডুই শেষ পর্যন্ত লড়াই চালিয়ে যান। বল করে ক্রিজে বেঁধে রাখেন কিউইদের। দুরন্ত ক্যাচ লুফে ও এক থ্রোয়ে রানআউট করে ফিল্ডিংয়েও চমকে দেন তিনি। পরে ব্যাট হাতেও দারুণ লড়ে দলকে ভরসা জোগান। কিন্তু শেষরক্ষা হল না।

শচীনের জোড়া রেকর্ড ভেঙে নয়া ইতিহাস গড়ার মুখে থমকে গেল রোহিতের ব্যাট

জাদেজার প্রশংসা করে এক ভক্ত টুইট করেন::

খেলায় ভারতের সম্ভাবনা শেষ হয়ে যায় যখন ধোনি আউট হয়ে যান মার্টিন গাপটিলের থ্রোয়ে।

ধোনি ও জাদেজাকে প্রশংসা করে এক ভক্ত টুইট করেন:

জয়ের ফলে নিউজিল্যান্ড পৌঁছে গেল ফাইনালে। পরপর দু'বার। ১৪ জুলাই লর্ডসে দ্বিতীয় সেমিফাইনালের বিজয়ী দলের মুখোমুখি হবে তারা।

Comments
হাইলাইট
  • জয়ের দোরগোড়ায় এসেও শেষ পর্যন্ত জেতা হল না ভারতের
  • ২২১ রানে শেষ হয়ে যায় বিরাটদের লড়াই
  • ১৮ রানের হারের পরে কোহলিদের পাশে দাঁড়ান ভক্তরা
