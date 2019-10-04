India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match: দুরন্ত লড়াই, দিনের শেষে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা ৩৮৫-৮

তৃতীয় সেশন: রানের পাহাড় দেখে যে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা একটুও ভয় পায়নি তা প্রমাণ করে দিল তৃতীয় দিন তাদের ব্যাট হাতে লড়াই। ওপেনার ডিন এলগারের ১৬০ রানের অনবদ্য লড়াই তো ছিলই যার ফলে ভিতটা তৈরি হয়ে গিয়েছিল। এর পর সেটাকে এগিয়ে নিয়ে গেলেন ফাফ দু প্লেসি ও কুইন্টন ডে কক। দু প্লেসি আউট হলেন ৫৫ রানে। কিন্তু বাকি কাজ অনেকটাই এগিয়ে রাখলেন ডে কক। তাঁর ব্যাট থেকেও এল সেঞ্চুরি। ১১১ রানে আউট হলেন তিনি। দিনের শেষে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা ৩৮৫-৮। প্রথম ইনিংসে ভারতের থেকে এখনও ১১৭ রানে পিছিয়ে।
দ্বিতীয় সেশন: দারুণ লড়াই ডিন এলগারের। ২৫০ বলে করে ফেলেছেন ১৩৩ রান। টি-ব্রেক হওয়া পর্যন্ত অপরাজিত রয়েছেন তিনি। ৫৫ রান করে তাঁকে যোগ্য সঙ্গত দিয়ে গিয়েছেন ফাফ দু প্লেসি। তিনি আউট হওয়ার পর মাঠে নামেন কুইন্টন ডে কক। তিনিও অধিনায়কের দেখানো পথেই হাঁটেন। টি-ব্রেকে ৬৯ রান করে অপরাজিত রয়েছেন তিনি। ৮৭ ওভারে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা ২৯২-৫। ভারতের থেকে ২১০ রান পিছিয়ে। তৃতীয় দিনে দারুণ লড়াই দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা।
প্রথম সেশন: রানের পাহাড়ের সামনে দাঁড়িয়ে দ্বিতীয় দিন বেশিক্ষণ ব্যাট করার সুযোগ পায়নি দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা। তাতেও তিন উইকেট চলে গিয়েছিল তাদের। ৩৯ রানে তিন উইকেট হারিয়ে দিন শেষ করেছিল দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা। ৪৬৩ রানে পিছিয়ে থেকে তৃতীয় দিন ব্যাট করতে নেমেছিল দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা। এ দিন প্রথম সেশন শেষ হওয়া পর্যন্ত একটিই উইকেট নিতে পারল ভারতের বোলাররা। ওপেনার ডিন এলগারের সঙ্গে ইনিংসকে এগিয়ে নিয়ে গেলেন ফাফ দু প্লেসি। ডিন এলগার ৭৬ রানে অপরাজিত রয়েছেন এবং দু প্লেসি অপরাজিত রয়েছেন ৪৮ রানে। এদিন তেম্বা বাভুমা ফেরেন ১৮ রান করে। উইকেটটি নেন ইশান্ত শর্মা। আগের দিনের তিনটি উইকেট নিয়েছিলেন দুটো রবিচন্দ্রন অশ্বিন ও একটি রবীন্দ্র জাডেজা। প্রথম সেশনের শেষে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা ১৫৩-৪। পিছিয়ে ৩৪৯ রানে।
ভারত: রোহিত শর্মা, মায়াঙ্ক আগরওয়াল, চেতেশ্বর পূজারা, বিরাট কোহলি, অজিঙ্ক রাহানে, হনুমা বিহারী, ঋদ্ধিমান সাহা, রবীন্দ্র জাডেজা, রবিচন্দ্রন অশ্বিন, ইশান্ত শর্মা, মহম্মদ শামি।
দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা: এইডেন মারক্রাম, ডিন এলগার, থিউনিস ডে ব্রুয়েন, তেম্বা বাভুমা, ফাফ দু প্লেসি, কুইন্টন ডে কক, ভার্নন ফিলান্ডার, সেনুরান মুথুস্বামী, কেশব মহারাজ, ডেন পিট, কাগিসো রাবাডা।
As for South Africa, wickets did come for them but it was a little too late following the opening masterclass by Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. The pick of the bowlers would be Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander. However, seeing the ball turn so much late in the evening, the South African batters would be a bit concerned. Join us in a while for the first innings of South Africa as the Indians look to take some early wickets.
All the work started from the new Indian opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. The two formed a massive opening stand of 317 runs before Rohit Sharma departed for a superbly made 176. Mayank Agarwal continued the good work after his partner departed as he stitched two 50-plus stands with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane respectively. Mayank Agarwal stayed at the crease for the longest time as he played a mind-boggling innings of 215 runs. He departed in an attempt to increase the run rate towards the end of the day but not before making a mark on the match. Jadeja and Saha provided the finishing touches as the Indian total crossed the 500-run mark.
Brilliant performance from India as they have declared on 502/7. The home team put up a daunting total in front of an inexperienced South African team and it will be interesting to see how they respond on this turning surface.
