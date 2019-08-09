হাশিম আমলাকে অবসর ঘোষণার পর শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর

২০১৩তে বিশ্ব ক্রিকেট থেকে অবসর ঘোষণা করেছিলেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর। সর্বোচ্চ রান ও সর্বোচ্চ সেঞ্চুরির মালিক শুক্রবার টুইটারে আমলার অবসরের পর তাঁর মত জানালেন। তিনি আমলাকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালে‌ন তাঁর ভবিষ্যতের জন্য।

তেন্ডুলকর টুইটে লেখেন, ‘‘তুমি তোমার দেশের জন্য সেরাটা দিয়েছ এবং পরবর্তী প্রজন্মের কাছে প্রেরণা হয়ে উঠেছো। অবসর পরবর্তী জীবনের জন্য তোমাকে শুভেচ্ছা। গুডলাক আমার বন্ধু।''

You have served your country with great distinction and been a source of inspiration for many youngsters @amlahash! Wishing you a wonderful retired life. Good luck my friend. pic.twitter.com/U7OeLwWFtk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 9, 2019

এর আগে ডেল স্টেইনকেও শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েছিলেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর তাঁর অবসর ঘোষণার পর।

তেন্ডুলকর টুইটে লেখেন, ‘‘ডেল স্টেইন, ভবিষ্যতের জন্য অনেক শুভেচ্ছা। তুমি সবসময় ব্যাটসম্যানদের চ্যালেঞ্জের মুখে ফেলেছ যাতে তারা তাদের সেরাটা মাঠে দিতে পারে। তোমাকে বল করতে দেখাটা দারুণ অভিজ্ঞতা এবং তোমার বিরুদ্ধে খেলাটাও।''

Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground.

It's been a joy to watch you bowl and play against you. pic.twitter.com/CndQbGsOU4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2019

তেন্ডুলকর ছাড়াও হাশিম আমলাকে শুভেচ্ছায় ভরিয়েছেন অন্যান্য ক্রিকেটাররা। সেই তালিকায় রয়েছেন ফাফ দু প্লেসি, এবি ডি ভিলিয়ার্স, শোয়েব আখতার, ইরফান পাঠান, মহম্মদ কাইফ ও শন পোলক।

The mighty # @amlahash ... The Father figure of our team. So much wisdom , so much humility , always a smile on ur face and has been the rock of the batting line up for as long as I can remember. Well done on ur legendary career bud. THANK YOU !!! We definitely gonna miss you pic.twitter.com/ILwp12URER — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) August 9, 2019

Unreal career @amlahash ! So many doubted u early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world and... https://t.co/LVxSIdeCoQ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 8, 2019

The great #HashimAmla has surprised the world with his announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, what a legend & what a great human being & great brand ambassador of the game respect to you wish you best of luck .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 8, 2019

First time I played against @amlahash was in u-19 World Cup in New Zealand.showed the glimpse of his class by playing an outstanding inning against us,surely he finished his international career by being one of the greats of South African cricket.Happy #retirement brother #amla — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 8, 2019

One of the greats of the modern era. Congratulations, Hashim Amla on a fantastic career, wish you the best in retirement @amlahash ! pic.twitter.com/sgNvCVazBh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2019

Congratulations to Hashim Amla on a fantastic international career..what an amazing journey it has been since seeing you for the first time in the Kingsmead nets in the late 90's... well done..respect.. @amlahash — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 8, 2019

১৫ বছরের কেরিয়ারে আমলা সাফল্যের শিখরেই ছিলেন। এত বছরে তিনি খেলেছেন ১২৪টি টেস্ট ও ১৮১টি ওডিআই ম্যাচ দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার হয়ে। এ ছাড়া দেশের হয়ে ৪৪টি আন্তর্জাতিক টি২০ও খেলেছেন তিনি।

আমলা সিদ্ধান্তকে স্বীকৃতি দিয়ে বৃহস্পতিবার ক্রিকেট সাউথ আফ্রিকা টুইটে লেখে, ‘‘এই যুগের এক সেরা কেরিয়ার শেষের কথা জানিয়ে দিলেন আমলা। সব ধরনের ক্রিকেট থেকে অবসর ঘোষণা করলেন। তিনি ডোমেস্টিক ক্রিকেটে খেলা চালিয়ে যাবেন। খেলবেন মাজসি সুপার লিগে।''