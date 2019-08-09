 
don't
miss
ভাষা
সব খেলাধুলা
ক্রিকেট

হাশিম আমলাকে অবসর ঘোষণার পর শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর

Updated: 09 August 2019 17:17 IST
Read in English

১৫ বছরের কেরিয়ারে আমলা সাফল্যের শিখরেই ছিলেন। এত বছরে তিনি খেলেছেন ১২৪টি টেস্ট ও ১৮১টি ওডিআই ম্যাচ দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার হয়ে।

Sachin Tendulkar Tributes To Hashim Amla After His Retirement
হাশিম আমরা আইসিসি র‍্যাঙ্কিংয়ে টেস্ট ও ওডিআইয়ের শীর্ষে উঠেছিলেন © এএফপি

বৃহস্পতিবারই অবসর ঘোষণা করেছেন দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার (South Africa) ওপেনার হাশিম আমলা (Hashim Amla)। সব রকম ক্রিকেটকেই বিদায় জানালেন তিনি। শুক্রবার তাঁকে শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়ে সচিন তেন্ডুলকর (Sachin Tendulkar) বলেন, নতুনদের জন্য প্রেরণা ছিলেন হাশিম আমলা (Hashim Amla)। ঠিক তাঁর দু'দিন আগে টেস্ট ক্রিকেট থেকে অবসর ঘোষণা করেছেন দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার (South Africa) স্টার বোলার ডেল স্টেইন (Dale Steyn)। দু'দিন পর আমলা। আন্তর্জাতিক ক্রিকেটকে বিদায় জানালেও ডোমেস্টিক টি২০ ক্রিকেটে দেশের মাটিতে তিনি খেলবেন বলে জানিয়েছেন। তিনি দেশের হয়ে শেষ খেলেছেন বিশ্বকাপে। 

২০১৩তে বিশ্ব ক্রিকেট থেকে অবসর ঘোষণা করেছিলেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর। সর্বোচ্চ রান ও সর্বোচ্চ সেঞ্চুরির মালিক শুক্রবার টুইটারে আমলার অবসরের পর তাঁর মত জানালেন। তিনি আমলাকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালে‌ন তাঁর ভবিষ্যতের জন্য।

তেন্ডুলকর টুইটে লেখেন, ‘‘তুমি তোমার দেশের জন্য সেরাটা দিয়েছ এবং পরবর্তী প্রজন্মের কাছে প্রেরণা হয়ে উঠেছো। অবসর পরবর্তী জীবনের জন্য তোমাকে শুভেচ্ছা। গুডলাক আমার বন্ধু।''

এর আগে ডেল স্টেইনকেও শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েছিলেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর তাঁর অবসর ঘোষণার পর। 

তেন্ডুলকর টুইটে লেখেন, ‘‘ডেল স্টেইন, ভবিষ্যতের জন্য অনেক শুভেচ্ছা। তুমি সবসময় ব্যাটসম্যানদের চ্যালেঞ্জের মুখে ফেলেছ যাতে তারা তাদের সেরাটা মাঠে দিতে পারে। তোমাকে বল করতে দেখাটা দারুণ অভিজ্ঞতা এবং তোমার বিরুদ্ধে খেলাটাও।''

তেন্ডুলকর ছাড়াও হাশিম আমলাকে শুভেচ্ছায় ভরিয়েছেন অন্যান্য ক্রিকেটাররা। সেই তালিকায় রয়েছেন ফাফ দু প্লেসি, এবি ডি ভিলিয়ার্স, শোয়েব আখতার, ইরফান পাঠান, মহম্মদ কাইফ ও শন পোলক।

১৫ বছরের কেরিয়ারে আমলা সাফল্যের শিখরেই ছিলেন। এত বছরে তিনি খেলেছেন ১২৪টি টেস্ট ও ১৮১টি ওডিআই ম্যাচ দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার হয়ে। এ ছাড়া দেশের হয়ে ৪৪টি আন্তর্জাতিক টি২০ও খেলেছেন তিনি। 

আমলা সিদ্ধান্তকে স্বীকৃতি দিয়ে বৃহস্পতিবার ক্রিকেট সাউথ আফ্রিকা টুইটে লেখে, ‘‘এই যুগের এক সেরা কেরিয়ার শেষের কথা জানিয়ে দিলেন আমলা। সব ধরনের ক্রিকেট থেকে অবসর ঘোষণা করলেন। তিনি ডোমেস্টিক ক্রিকেটে খেলা চালিয়ে যাবেন। খেলবেন মাজসি সুপার লিগে।''

Comments
খেলা সংক্রান্ত সকল সাম্প্রতিক খবর জানতে লাইক করুন আমাদের Facebook পেজ অথবা ফলো করুন Twitter আর সাবস্ক্রাইব করুন YouTube
হাইলাইট
  • ১৫ বছরের কেরিয়ারে প্রায় সব সময়ই সাফল্যের শিখরে ছিলেন আমলা
  • ১২৪টি টেস্ট ও ১৮১টি ওডিআই খেলেছেন দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার হয়ে
  • অবসরের পর আমলার আগে স্টেইনকেও শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েছিলেন সচিন
সম্পর্কিত খবর
ICC বেন স্টোকসের প্রশংসা করে সচিনকে বিদ্রূপ করায় ক্ষোভ ফ্যানদের
ICC বেন স্টোকসের প্রশংসা করে সচিনকে বিদ্রূপ করায় ক্ষোভ ফ্যানদের
ডন ব্র্যাডম্যানের জন্মদিনে শ্রদ্ধা জানালেন Sachin Tendulkar
ডন ব্র্যাডম্যানের জন্মদিনে শ্রদ্ধা জানালেন Sachin Tendulkar
সেহবাগের মতে, Sachin Tendulkar-এর কোন রেকর্ড কোহলিও ভাঙতে পারবেন না?
সেহবাগের মতে, Sachin Tendulkar-এর কোন রেকর্ড কোহলিও ভাঙতে পারবেন না?
হাশিম আমলাকে অবসর ঘোষণার পর শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর
হাশিম আমলাকে অবসর ঘোষণার পর শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর
দেখুন সচিন তেন্ডুলকরের নতুন গাড়ি যা নিজেই গ্যারেজে নিজের জায়গা খুঁজে নেয়
দেখুন সচিন তেন্ডুলকরের নতুন গাড়ি যা নিজেই গ্যারেজে নিজের জায়গা খুঁজে নেয়
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.