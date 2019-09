Teachers' Day 2019: কোচ রমাকান্ত আচরেকরকে মনে করলেন সচিন তেন্ডুলকর

গুরুপূর্ণিমায় রমাকান্ত আচরেকরকে শ্রদ্ধা সচিন তেন্ডুলকরের

Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight - on the field and in life.

I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life.

His lessons continue to guide me today. #TeachersDay