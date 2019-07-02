এজবাস্টনের মহারণে ভারত ও বাংলাদেশকে মিলিয়ে দিলেন রবীন্দ্রনাথ

একই বাঙালির লেখা দু'টি জাতীয় সঙ্গীত (National anthem) বেজে উঠল মঙ্গলবারের ভারত বনাম বাংলাদেশ (India vs Bangladesh) ম্যাচে। বার্মিংহ্যামের এজবাস্টনে নোবেলজয়ী বিশ্বকবি রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের (Rabindranath Tagore) লেখা দু'টি গান টুইটারকে আবেগে ভরিয়ে দিল। কেউ লিখলেন, ‘‘সারা পৃথিবীর বাঙালির কাছে গর্বের মুহূর্ত।'' আর একজন লিখলেন, ‘‘অপূর্ব সুর। কমন ফ্যাক্টরের জন্য নস্টালজিয়া।'' ১৯০৫ সালে রবীন্দ্রনাথের লেখা ‘আমার সোনার বাংলা' বাংলাদেশের জাতীয় সঙ্গীত। এই গানের সুরের ক্ষেত্রে রবীন্দ্রনাথ অনুপ্রাণিত হয়েছিলেন বাউল গায়ক গগন হরকরার ‘আমি কোথায় পাব তারে'র থেকে। ভারতের জাতীয় সঙ্গীত ‘জন গণ মন অধি নায়ক' ১৯১১ সালে লেখা ‘ভারত ভাগ্যবিধাতা' গানের নির্বাচিত স্তবক। এই গানের সুর রবীন্দ্রনাথের নিজস্ব। ১৯৫০ সালের ২৪ জানুয়ারিতে এই গান ভারতের জাতীয় সঙ্গীত হিসেবে নির্বাচিত হয়।
এজবাস্টনে বেজে ওঠা রবীন্দ্রনাথের লেখা দু'টি জাতীয় সঙ্গীত নিয়ে টুইটারের আবেগময় প্রতিক্রিয়া:
We took our different paths and forgot along the way that there was a time we belonged together...Well History did more than just remind us of the roots this time :-) #INDvBAN #RabindranathTagore #ICCCWC2019 https://t.co/uOT22Eieou— Maitreyee Purohit (@p_maitreyee) July 2, 2019
2 countries,2 teams,2 national anthems - one language( #Bengali ),same poet( #RabindranathTagore ) ???? #INDvBAN— Amit Chakraborty (@amythious) July 2, 2019
It is always a pleasure to hear the #NationalAnthem when #INDvBAN are playing, being a Bengali you understand both. #JanaGanaMana #AmarSonarBangla #RabindranathTagore— Pratik Dutta (@_pratikdutta) July 2, 2019
Today two national anthems were sang during the #INDvBAN match on the British soil who colonised & ruled us for 200 years.Both the anthems were written by our very own world poet Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore. Such a proud moment for all of us. #RabindranathTagore #India ????????❤️— iftekhar sheikh (@iftekharul_sk) July 2, 2019
What a proud moment for all the bengali all over the world— Kohinoor Das (@daskohinoor) July 2, 2019
Both the national anthem written by
Kaviguru RABINDRANATH TAGORE
Only bengali people will understand what it means to them#INDvBAN #proudtobeabengali
মঙ্গলবার বাংলাদেশকে হারিয়ে বিশ্বকাপের সেমিফাইনালের আসন পাকা করতে চায় ভারত। বাংলাদেশ সাত ম্যাচে সাত পয়েন্ট পেয়েছে। তারা সাত নম্বরে রয়েছে পয়েন্ট টেবিলে। ভারত ১১ পয়েন্ট পেয়ে দু'নম্বরে রয়েছে। বাকি দু'টি খেলার একটিতে জিতলেই শেষ চারে নিশ্চিত ভারত। বাংলাদেশের কাছে হেরে গেলেও তাই ভারতের ততটা ক্ষতি নেই। কিন্তু প্রতিযোগিতায় টিকে থাকতে গেলে ভারতকে হারাতেই হবে বাংলাদেশকে। জিততে হবে তাদের শেষ দু'টি ম্যাচেই। ভারত এবারের বিশ্বকাপে একটি ম্যাচেই হেরেছে। রবিবার ইংল্যান্ডের কাছে ৩১ রানে পরাজিত হয়েছে কোহলি বাহিনী।