এজবাস্টনের মহারণে ভারত ও বাংলাদেশকে মিলিয়ে দিলেন রবীন্দ্রনাথ

New Delhi:

সৌরভের রেকর্ড ভেঙে এক বিশ্বকাপে চার সেঞ্চুরি রোহিত শর্মার

এজবাস্টনে বেজে ওঠা রবীন্দ্রনাথের লেখা দু'টি জাতীয় সঙ্গীত নিয়ে টুইটারের আবেগময় প্রতিক্রিয়া​:

We took our different paths and forgot along the way that there was a time we belonged together...Well History did more than just remind us of the roots this time :-) #INDvBAN #RabindranathTagore #ICCCWC2019 https://t.co/uOT22Eieou — Maitreyee Purohit (@p_maitreyee) July 2, 2019

It is always a pleasure to hear the #NationalAnthem when #INDvBAN are playing, being a Bengali you understand both. #JanaGanaMana #AmarSonarBangla #RabindranathTagore — Pratik Dutta (@_pratikdutta) July 2, 2019

Today two national anthems were sang during the #INDvBAN match on the British soil who colonised & ruled us for 200 years.Both the anthems were written by our very own world poet Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore. Such a proud moment for all of us. #RabindranathTagore #India ????????❤️ — iftekhar sheikh (@iftekharul_sk) July 2, 2019

What a proud moment for all the bengali all over the world

Both the national anthem written by

Kaviguru RABINDRANATH TAGORE

Only bengali people will understand what it means to them#INDvBAN #proudtobeabengali — Kohinoor Das (@daskohinoor) July 2, 2019

মঙ্গলবার বাংলাদেশকে হারিয়ে বিশ্বকাপের সেমিফাইনালের আসন পাকা করতে চায় ভারত। বাংলাদেশ সাত ম্যাচে সাত পয়েন্ট পেয়েছে। তারা সাত নম্বরে রয়েছে পয়েন্ট টেবিলে। ভারত ১১ পয়েন্ট পেয়ে দু'নম্বরে রয়েছে। বাকি দু'টি খেলার একটিতে জিতলেই শেষ চারে নিশ্চিত ভারত। বাংলাদেশের কাছে হেরে গেলেও তাই ভারতের ততটা ক্ষতি নেই। কিন্তু প্রতিযোগিতায় টিকে থাকতে গেলে ভারতকে হারাতেই হবে বাংলাদেশকে। জিততে হবে তাদের শেষ দু'টি ম্যাচেই। ভারত এবারের বিশ্বকাপে একটি ম্যাচেই হেরেছে। রবিবার ইংল্যান্ডের কাছে ৩১ রানে পরাজিত হয়েছে কোহলি বাহিনী।