Student From Noida-Based School Selected For NBA Academies' Women's Training Camp

Shaily Upadhyay, a student of Shiv Nadar School, Noida, was identified by NBA for its five-day India women's training camp training, held in Mumbai. Shaily is a part of the UP state women's U-18 basketball team. The NBA Academies' Women's Program are elite development camps at the league's academies for top female prospects. The players are selected by NBA India based on their outstanding basketball skills.

Shaily is among the top 18 players from across the country selected for this training camp. The players got an opportunity to be coached by WNBA Legend, Olympic Gold Medalist and 13-year professional player, Jennifer Azzi along with former college coach Blair Hardiek.

On being part of the NBA Academies' women's training camp, Shaily Upadhyay, said, "It was a huge learning experience playing with the most promising and emerging women players of the country. It was a dream come true to be coached by internationally celebrated NBA players."

Originally from the village of Gheja in Noida, Shaily comes from a humble background. Her father is a driver and mother a homemaker.

Shaily secured admission at Shiv Nadar School under sports scholarship programme that promotes prospective athletes.