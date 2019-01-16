 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Basketball

Khelo India Youth Games: Dominant Punjab Cagers Enter Semis Of Under-17 Basketball

Updated: 16 January 2019 21:44 IST

Punjab ended the challenge of hosts Maharashtra 72-48 in a Pool B encounter.

Khelo India Youth Games: Dominant Punjab Cagers Enter Semis Of Under-17 Basketball
Punjab and Maharashtra U-17 Boys in action at Khelo India Youth Games. © Khelo India

Defending champions Punjab boys registered their second successive win to seal a berth in the semi-finals of the Under-17 basketball event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 here Wednesday. Led by a 20-point effort by skipper Rajan, Punjab ended the challenge of hosts Maharashtra 72-48 in a Pool B encounter. The hosts thus bowed out of the event, a media release said. 

In another encounter, Haryana brushed aside Tamil Nadu81-58 to maintain their clean slate. Both, Punjab and Haryana face-off in the last league encounter to decide the group winner. From Group A, Rajasthan downed Madhya Pradesh 88-77. The race for the second spot, in the group, will be between Kerala and Karnataka, who had mixed results on day 2. 

The Under-21 boys' section had Kerala (Group-A), Punjab and Tamil Nadu (Group-B) booking their spots in the last four, the release stated.

Results: Under-17, Boys Pool-A: Rajasthan bt Madhya Pradesh 88-77; Kerala bt Karnataka 82-73 Pool-B: Punjab bt Maharashtra 72-48; Haryana bt Tamil Nadu 81-58. Under-17, Girls Pool-A: Punjab bt Rajasthan 78-58 Under-21, Boys Pool-A: Kerala bt Maharashtra 75-72; Delhi bt Uttar Pradesh 89-73 Pool-B: Punjab bt Karnataka 101-56; Tamil Nadu bt Rajasthan 116-73. Under-21, Girls Pool-A: Maharashtra bt Karnataka 80-74; Tamil Nadu bt Gujarat 79-36. Pool-B: Punjab bt Madhya Pradesh 75-67.
 

Comments
Topics : Basketball Other Sports
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Haryana brushed aside Tamil Nadu 81-58 to maintain their clean slate
  • Punjab are the defending champions in the U-17 basketball
  • The race for second spot in group A will be between Kerala and Karnataka
Related Articles
LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan
LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan's Double-Digit Record
NBA Star Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short
NBA Star Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short
Kevin Durant Says Sorry For India
Kevin Durant Says Sorry For India '20 Years Behind' Comment
India Is 20 Years Behind In Terms Of Knowledge: NBA Star Kevin Durant
India Is 20 Years Behind In Terms Of Knowledge: NBA Star Kevin Durant's Shocking Revelation
Indian Women
Indian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team To Compete In International Tournament
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.