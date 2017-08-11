India Is 20 Years Behind In Terms Of Knowledge: NBA Star Kevin Durant's Shocking Revelation

Ranked as one of the highest-earning basketball players off the court, Kevin Durant visit to India has been garnering all the attention for all the wrong reasons. In an interview with The Athletic, Durant spoke about his unique experience of visiting India but came home with a cultural shock. "Um, it was a unique experience. I went with no expectation, no view on what it's supposed to be like. I usually go to places where I at least have a view in my head. India, I'm thinking I'm going to be around palaces and royalty and gold -- basically thought I was going to Dubai. Then when I landed there, I saw the culture and how they live and it was rough," the Golden State Warriors star said.

In a shocking revelation, Durant went on to add that India is a country that is 20 years behind in terms of knowledge.

"It's a country that's 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s- was really, really dope to me," he said.

During his visit to India, Durant drove his way to one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal and while describing his experience he further said, "Yeah. As I was driving up to the Taj Mahal, like I said, I thought that this would be holy ground, super protected, very very clean. And as I'm driving up, it's like, s-, this used to remind me of some neighborhoods I would ride through as a kid. Mud in the middle of the street, houses were not finished but there were people living in them. No doors. No windows. The cows in the street, stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. It's like holy s-, this was built 500 years ago and everyone comes here. It's just an eye-opener," he said.