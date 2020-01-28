Empire State Building Lit Up In LA Lakers' Colours To Honour Kobe Bryant

The Empire State Building paid tributes to Kobe Bryant in purple and gold lights. The Empire State Building's official Twitter account wrote: "Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon. Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends and fans who were affected by this tragedy". Twitterati all across the globe hailed the initiative and have flooded the social media with their reactions.

Kobe Bryant played for the LA Lakers in the NBA and they wore purple and gold jerseys.

A user wrote: "Thank you @EmpireStateBldg for paying tribute! #RIPKobeByant #RIPKobeandGianna #RIPKobeByant #RIPMambacita #RIPGianna and the rest of the tripulantes who lost their lives! Family and loved ones are in our prayers".

Another wrote: "Nobody is forgetting them, but it's undeniable Kobe was the most famous and the one who made the biggest impact in the lives of millions. It's fine to acknowledge that, it doesn't diminish others."

A fan said: "Thank you Empire State Building. He gave us game after game, a healthy time to enjoy not only yourself but with family and friends. Gone so soon. His legacy stays with the world. I pray for his wife and children. Rip."

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.